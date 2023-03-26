BAILEYTON — The North Greene Huskies put together a big inning at the plate and then had to turn back a big-inning rally by the South Greene Rebels for a 5-4 baseball win on Friday.
North Greene grabbed a 5-0 lead with five runs in the bottom of the third inning.
The Huskies made it 1-0 when Jake Duffy led off the third with a walk and scored when Colton Robbins followed with a double to left field.
Adam Weir and Seth Charlton were then hit by pitches to load the bases. Tanner Sexton followed with a single to right field to score Robbins to make it 2-0.
Don Stansfield and Tyler Britton then worked back-to-back walks that scored Weir and Charlton for a 4-0 lead.
North Greene made it 5-0 when Isaac Gaby grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored Sexton.
North Greene starter Aiden Halley held South Greene scoreless for four innings before running into trouble in the fifth.
Alec Jones led off the South Greene fifth with a double to center field and scored to pull the Rebels within 5-1 when Brendan Lisenby reached on a two-base error.
After Dustin Crum and Levi Treadway walked to load the bases, Lisenby scored on a balk to make it 5-2.
Colby Brooks followed with a single to right that scored Crum and Treadway to get South Greene within 5-4.
With the potential tying run on second, Halley struck out Garrett Ricker and then got Jacob Susong to tap back to the mound to end the inning.
Sexton held South Greene scoreless over the final two innings for the save. He gave up a hit and struck out three.
Halley got the win. In his five innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs (three earned), walked five and struck out seven.
South Greene outhit North Greene 8-5. Brooks and Lisenby each finished 2-for-4, while Jones was 2-for-3.
Lisenby drew the start on the mound for South Greene and took the loss. In 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, walked five and struck out four.
Susong pitched 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the Rebels. He gave up a hit, walked three and struck out three.
SOCCER Knights Win Group
GATLINBURG — The Chuckey-Doak Black Knights defeated Providence Academy 2-1 on Friday and East Robertson 10-1 on Saturday to win the Mount Sequoyah division of the Smoky Mountain Cup.
In the 2-1 win over Providence Academy, Sean Humbert knocked home a goal off an assist from Tyler Morrison in the 37th minute to give the Black Knights a 1-0 lead.
After Providence Academy knotted the match 1-1 in the 38th minute, Chuckey-Doak’s Jonny Brenes scored on an assist from Marco Rojas in the 66th minute to make it 2-1.
Chuckey-Doak keeper Levi Wirt had one save.
In the 10-1 win over East Robertson, Chuckey-Doak’s Ethan Grindstaff had four goals and two assists, Rio Little and Jesus Rojas each had two goals, and Jose Menendez had a goal.
Brayden Collins and Rojas each had two assists, while Dominic Hahnlen, Humbert and Morrison each had one.
Wirt had two saves.
Greene Devils
2-0-1
GATLINBURG — The Greeneville Greene Devils went 2-0-1 in the Smoky Mountain Cup over the weekend, defeating Franklin Road Academy 8-2 on Friday, Murfreesboro Central 2-0 on Saturday and playing to a 1-1 tie with Centennial on Sunday.
In the 8-2 win over Franklin Road Academy, Greeneville trailed 2-1 at halftime before catching fire.
Drew Shelton and Brady Quillen each scored two goals for the Devils, while Josue Castillo, Aiden Wakefield, Simon Holt and Samuel Gorely each had one.
Drew Shelton had two assists. Connor Stayton, Quillen, Austin Beets, Castillo and Holden Dalton each had one.
Tanner Myers had seven saves.
In the 2-0 win over Murfreesboro Central, Beets and Spencer Robinson each tallied a goal, while Quillen and Wakefield each had an assist.
Myers had five saves.
In the 1-1 tie against Centennial, Stayton had Greeneville’s goal off an assist from David Fisher.
Myers notched 13 saves.
SOFTBALL Morristown East 15 Greeneville 0
MORRISTOWN — Greeneville mustered just one hit, a single by Kyla Jobe.
Leah Phillips took the loss in the circle. In an inning, she gave up five hits, five runs (four earned) and walked one.