BAILEYTON — North Greene senior Cambell Gaby got the best of a pitchers’ duel with Chuckey-Doak’s Makayla Ramsey, tossing a no-hitter in a 2-0 Lady Huskies win on Thursday.
Gaby nearly had a perfect game. She walked none and struck out 11, but two Lady Knights reached base via errors.
Gaby threw 78 pitches, 59 for strikes.
Ramsey also went the distance in taking the loss. In six innings, she gave up three hits, walked three and struck out 10. Both North Greene runs were earned.
Ramsey threw 90 pitches, 62 for strikes.
Both pitchers have signed to play college softball with Gaby headed to Johnson University and Ramsey headed to Walters State.
North Greene got both of its runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Matti Phillips was hit by a pitch and stole second to lead off the frame. She scored on a double to left field by Gaby for a 1-0 lead.
Anna Weems then reached on an infield single to short, and Gaby scored on an error on the play to make it 2-0.
Gaby finished 2-for-2 with two doubles and a walk.
South Greene 15 West Greene 7
MOSHEIM — The Lady Rebels cranked out 12 hits en route to the win.
Katie Willett was 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored from the lead-off spot; Kortnei Bailey was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI; Alexis Finkle was 2-for-3 with an RBI; Nevaeh Davis was 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI; Whitney Reaves had a triple and three RBI; and Macy Roberts had a hit and an RBI.
Bailey tossed 5 1/3 innings of relief to pick up the win. She gave up four hits, two runs, walked two and struck out five.
West Greene’s Alissa Lawson was 3-for-3 with a walk and three RBI, while Mara Reagon was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Hayley Arnold and Alexis Cutshall each had a hit.
Cocke County 17 Greeneville 1
NEWPORT — Greeneville mustered just one hit – an RBI single by Lydia Darnell – in the run-rule loss in five innings.
BASEBALL Greeneville 15 Cherokee 0
ROGERSVILLE — Behind a two-hitter from right-hander Colton Richards, Greeneville run-ruled Cherokee in five innings.
Richards walked none and struck out eight for Greeneville, which improved to 19-2.
Greeneville had 18 hits, including two home runs from Richards and another homer from Eli House.
House finished 2-for-2 with four RBI, while Parker Shipley was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Maddox Bishop was 3-for-4, Carson Norris was 3-for-3, Noah Murray was 2-for-4, Will Harmon and Corbin Cannon each had a hit and an RBI, and Carson Quillen and Caden Fillers each had a hit.
West Greene 1 Chuckey-Doak 0
AFTON — West Greene won by forfeit after it was discovered Chuckey-Doak pitcher Cadin Tullock exceeded the daily pitch limit of 120 with 124 pitches.
While West Greene is credited with a 1-0 win, the game ended with Chuckey-Doak ahead 9-6.
Tullock pitched 6 1/3 innings, gave up five hits, six runs (four earned), walked five and struck out nine.
Chuckey-Doak’s Dillon Shelton went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI. Jake Hinkle was 3-for-4 with two RBI, and Christian Derry was 2-for-3 with two RBI.
West Greene’s Braden McCamey was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI.
SOCCER Chuckey-Doak 1 Unicoi County 0
ERWIN — Jesus Rojas scored the lone goal of the match on an assist from Ethan Grindstaff.
Keeper Levi Wirt had four saves for Chuckey-Doak, now 12-1.
West Greene 9 Cosby 0
Hunter Gregg and Nic Horner each knocked home three goals, while Ben Johnson, Baraka Bliss and Matthew Gomez Jr. each had one.
Bliss had three assists, while Gregg and Karen Gallogly combined for the shutout in goal.
TRACK & FIELD Devils 4th, Lady Devils 8th
KINGSPORT — Greeneville’s boys finished fourth and the girls finished eighth in the Big 11 Conference meet on Tuesday at Dobyns-Bennett.
In boys, Greeneville’s Adjatay Dabbs took third in the 100 meters with an 11.11 and third in the 200 at 22.86, and Amari Maddox was fourth in the 300 hurdles at 43.17.
Greeneville won the 4x100 relay with a 43.75. Jayquan Price was second in triple jump with a 41-03.75, Jacob Moore was fourth in pole vault at 10-06, and J.J. Durbin was third in discus at 149-04 and fourth in shot put at 45-02.
In girls, Greeneville’s Olivia McClintock was fourth in the 100 with a 12.96. Greeneville’s 4x800 relay team took third with a 10:47.55.
TENNIS Greeneville Sweeps
Greeneville swept Elizabethton with the boys winning 8-1 and the girls winning 7-2.
In boys singles, Greeneville got wins from Brayden Kennedy, Jackson Weems, Tanner Smith, Nick Thomas and Ace Patel.
In boys doubles, Greeneville got wins from Kennedy and Noah Helton, Weems and Thomas, and Smith and Patel.
In girls singles, Greeneville got wins from Allie Renner, Emma Waddell, Palmer Ballard and Emma Sauceman.
In girls doubles, Greeneville got wins from Renner and Ballard, Waddell and Hayes, and Sauceman and Lindy Carter.
CORRECTION SOFTBALL South Greene 12 Johnson County 11
South Greene defeated Johnson County in eight innings on Tuesday.
Madison Penley was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI for South Greene, while Katie Willett was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI. Kaylee Whitson, Reagan Arrowood and Haven Carter each had a hit and an RBI, and Bailey Ricker had a hit.