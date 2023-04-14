RUTLEDGE — Behind a two-hitter from Leah Phillips, the Greeneville LAdy Devils defeated the Grainger Lady Grizzlies 5-0 in softball on Thursday.
In her seven innings, Phillips walked three and struck out five.
Lauren Million went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Greeneville, now 10-10. Lydia Darnell was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Stoan Rader was 2-for-3, and Trudi Aiken, Kyla Jobe, Madison Carpenter and Phillips each had a hit.
North Greene 7 Cloudland 4
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The North Greene Lady Huskies erupted for five runs in the first inning and ran their record to 9-2.
North Greene’s Cambell Gaby went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, while Paisley Randolph had a two-run double in the five-run first inning.
Haley Bailey and Ashley Fulton had a hit and an RBI, and Matti Phillips, Anna Weems, Loren Blevins and Heidi Harmon each had a hit.
Gaby went the distance in the circle for the win. In seven innings, she gave up three hits, walked three and struck out nine. Two of Cloudland’s four runs were earned.
Happy Valley 17 West Greene 14
MOSHEIM — Each team cranked out 15 hits, but West Greene committed seven errors and dropped to 0-9.
West Greene’s Hope Sexton went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, a grand slam, seven RBI and three runs scored.
Hailey Ripley was 3-for-5 for West Greene, while Alexis Cutshall was 2-for-4 with two RBI, Hayley Arnold was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Aubree Everett was 2-for-5 with an RBI. Mara Reagon had a double and Maddie Bryant had a hit.
BASEBALL Science Hill 8 Greeneville 5
JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill grabbed a 7-0 lead with seven runs in the bottom of the bottom of the fourth inning and turned back the Greene Devils, whole rallied for four runs in the sixth and another in the seventh.
Greeneville’s Parker Shipley drew the start on the mound and took the loss. In four innings, the left-hander gave up five hits, seven runs (four earned), walked one and struck out six.
Caden Fillers tossed the final two innings for Greeneville. He gave up two hits, a run, walked none and struck out three.
Carson Quillen went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Greeneville, which has lost back-to-back games to drop to 15-2.
Carson Norris had a hit and two RBI for the Devils, Kobe Mundy had a double and an RBI, Corbin Cannon had a triple, and Maddox Bishop and Noah Murray each had a hit.
Unicoi County 14 West Greene 2
MOSHEIM — The West Greene Buffaloes mustered just two hits, an RBI single by Braden McCamey and another single by Austin Wampler.
Conner Campbell drew the start on the mound for West Greene and took the loss. He lasted 2 2/3 innings, gave up six hits, seven runs (four earned), walked two and struck out none.
The Buffs fall to 8-8.
Lakeway Christian 17 Chuckey-Doak 5
MORRISTOWN — Cadin Tullock got the start on the mound and lasted just 1 1/3 innings while taking the loss. He gave up six hits, 14 runs (five earned), walked seven and struck out one.
Tullock had a double and two RBI, Luke Myers had a double and an RBI, and Dillon Shelton, Christian Derry and Brock Rush each had a hit for Chuckey-Doak (6-8).
Northview Acad. 9 North Greene 8
BAILEYTON — Trailing 7-5, Northview rallied for four runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Mason Smith took the loss. In three innings of relief, he gave up five hits, four runs, walked one and struck out one.
Isaac Gaby and Jake Duffy each had two hits and an RBI for North Greene, while Tanner Sexton had two hits. Seth Charlton had a double and two RBI, Damian Burns and Don Stansfield each had a hit and an RBI, and Adam Weir had a hit.
North Greene drops to 7-7.
SOCCER Morristown East 4 Chuckey-Doak 1
MORRISTOWN — Chuckey-Doak dropped its first match after opening the season 10-0.
Tyler Morrison scored on an assist from Pablo Dimas in the eighth minute to give Chuckey-Doak a 1-0 lead.
Chuckey-Doak keeper Levi Wirt finished with seven saves.