BAILEYTON — Greeneville’s Leah Phillips went the distance on the mound and also homered in a 15-1 run-rule win in five innings over the North Greene Lady Huskies on Monday.
In Phillips’ five innings in the circle, she gave up four hits, walked none and struck out 10. North Greene’s lone run was earned.
Phillips went 2-for-4 with the home run and four RBI for Greeneville, which had 12 hits.
Greeneville’s Lauren Million was 2-for-4 with two doubles; Kyla Jobe was 2-for-3 with an RBI; Lydia Darnell was 2-for-4 with two RBI; Madison Carpenter was 1-for-4 with three RBI; Stoan Rader was 1-for-3 with two RBI; Baylee Ramsey was 1-for-2 with an RBI; and Addie Lamons was 1-for-1.
North Greene’s Cambell Gaby was 2-for-3, Anna Weems was 1-for-2 with a double an an RBI, and Heidi Harmon was 1-for-2.
All but one of Greeneville’s 15 runs were unearned as North Greene committed seven errors.
Gaby drew the start for North Greene and took the loss. In 3 1/3 innings, she gave up six hits, 10 unearned runs, walked two and struck out two.
Johnson County 12 West Greene 0
MOSHEIM — Johnson County’s Mattie Jones and Bailey Main combined to no-hit West Greene.
Jones drew the start and pitched three perfect innings for the win. She struck out five.
Main worked the final two innings. She walked two and struck out two.
Hayley Arnold and Morgan Collins had the two walks for West Greene.
Johnson County’s Aden Thomas was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI.
BASEBALL South Greene 11 Happy Valley 2
South Greene’s Brendan Lisenby drew the start and tossed five solid innings and also had a two-run double.
In his five innings, Lisenby gave up four hits, two runs, walked three and struck out 11.
Jacob Susong followed with 1 1/3 perfect innings, striking out four, while Dustin Crum got the final two outs, striking out one.
Crum was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Conner Race was 1-for-3 with a double.
FCA Flames 5 Chuckey-Doak 4
Chuckey-Doak’s Cadin Tullock drew the start and pitched three shutout innings, and he went 3-for-4 with an RBI.
In his three innings on the mound, Tullock gave up two hits, walked four and struck out three.
Christian Derry followed with two innings. He gave up a hit, four runs (three earned), walked four and struck out two.
Dillon Shelton tossed the final inning and took the loss. He gave up two hits, an unearned run, walked one and struck out one.
Derry was 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Luke Myers was 1-for-1.
Johnson County 2 West Greene 1
MOUNTAIN CITY — Johnson County pushed across an unearned run in the bottom of the eighth inning for a walk-off win.
Isaiah Krupski led off the Johnson County eighth with an infield hit to short, stole second and third and scored on an error for the win.
West Greene’s Austin Wampler went the distance in taking the loss. He gave up five hits, walked three and struck out three. Johnson County’s other run was earned.
Johnson County’s Peyton Pavusek also went the distance for the win. In eighth innings, he gave up two hits, walked two and struck out three. West Greene’s lone run was earned.
Jhonen Bath and Conner Campbell had West Greene’s two hits.
SOCCER Bearden 5 Greeneville 1
KNOXVILLE — Josue Castillo scored the only goal for Greeneville, which dropped to 7-1-2.
TRACK & FIELD Devils 10th
Twenty-seven teams from across five states braved the cold and rain on Saturday to compete in the Farragut Secret Safe Place Invitational.
Greeneville finished 10th while Mountain Brook, Alabama, won the meet. Scores were recorded as combined co-ed scores.
Excitement was created by a new event, the co-ed 4x100-meter relay. The Greeneville relay team of Olivia McClintock, Amari Maddox, Jayquan Price and Lana Click won its heat in a time of 49.14 and placed third overall behind Mountain Brook and Maryville. The Devils’ time established the school record for the combined event.
Adjatay Dabbs did well in his season debut, placing sixth in the 100-meter dash at 11.66. He also placed fourth in the 200 at 24.08.
J.J. Durbin was fourth in discus at 138-3 and eighth in the shot at 38-8. Morgan Leach finished fourth in the 400 with a 53.08, a season best. Amari Maddox was eighth in the 300 hurdles at 46.24.
The Greeneville boys 4x800 relay team of Isaac Gibson, Chase Jablonski, Diego Mota and Morgan Leach placed sixth with a 9:25.22 to complete the scoring for the Devils.
Olivia McClintock placed fifth in the 200 at 28.10. Jayla Gillespie’s throw of 28-8.5 grabbed sixth place in shot put.
The Greeneville girls 4x800 relay team of Sydney Doane, Darla Kammerdiener, Susan Mulhollan and Reese Williams placed fifth in 11:37.43 to round out the scoring for the Lady Devils.
Greeneville will compete in the Kyle Morrell Invitational on Friday at Morristown West.