AFTON — Makayla Ramsey went the distance in the circle and was 1-for-2 with two RBI to lead the Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights to a 10-0 softball win in five innings over the West Greene Lady Buffaloes on Tuesday.
In Ramsey’s five innings in the circle, she gave up four hits, walked none and struck out seven. She also walked twice at the plate, stole two bases and scored two runs.
Chuckey-Doak’s Hayleigh Taylor was 2-for-3 with an RBI, a walk, three stolen bases and two runs scored from the lead-off spot.
Maura Phillips was 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Emmie Tipton was 1-for-2 with an RBI for the Lady Knights.
West Greene got its four hits from Evelyn Moreno, Hope Sexton, Hayley Arnold and Chloie Reams.
North Greene 3 Unaka 1
BAILEYTON — Haley Bailey went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Cambell Gaby went the distance in the circle and was 1-for-3 with an RBI as North Greene ran its record to 7-0.
In Gaby’s seven innings in the circle, she gave up five hits, walked none and struck out eight. Unaka’s lone run was earned.
North Greene’s Loren Blevins went 2-for-3 and Anna Weems was 1-for-3 with a double.
South Greene 14 Happy Valley 6
South Greene’s Paisley Brobeck went 4-for-5 with four RBI, three stolen bases and scored two runs.
Keasley Hankins was 2-for-4 with four RBI, Madison Penley was 2-for-4, Haven Carter was 2-for-5, Nevaeh Davis was 1-for-3 with two RBI, Whitney Reaves was 1-for-4 with an RBI, Kaylee Whitson had a double and Kortnei Bailey had a hit.
Whitson went the distance in the circle for the win. In seven innings, she gave up six hits and walked three. Four of Happy Valley’s runs were earned.
Greeneville 9 Cherokee 3
ROGERSVILLE — Greeneville’s Lauren Million went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI as the Lady Devils improved to 6-10.
Greeneville cranked out 12 hits with every Lady Devil in the lineup collecting at least one.
Kyla Jobe was 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI, Madison Carpenter was 2-for-5, Lydia Darnell was 1-for-4, Leah Phillips was 1-for-4, Brynlee Jones was 1-for-3, Trudi Aiken was 1-for-4 with a double, Baylee Ramsey was 1-for-2 and Stoan Rader was 1-for-4.
Phillips went the distance in the circle for the win. In seven innings, she gave up six hits, walked three and struck out six. All three Cherokee runs were earned.
BASEBALL South Greene 4 Chuckey-Doak 1
South Greene starter Graydon Rader pitched five strong innings and Jacob Susong closed with two hitless, scoreless frames.
In his five innings, Rader gave up two hits, a run, walked four and struck out four.
In his two frames, Susong walked two and struck out two.
South Greene’s Brendan Lisenby had a hit and an RBI, while Conner Race had a double, a walk and scored two runs. Rader, Colby Brooks, Alec Jones and Gavin Boyle each had a hit.
Chuckey-Doak’s Christian Derry took the loss. In six innings, he gave up six hits, walked three and struck out nine. Just one of South Greene’s four runs was earned.
Cadin Tullock had a double and Colyer Franklin had a single for Chuckey-Doak’s two hits.
West Greene 7 Happy Valley 6
MOSHEIM — West Greene’s Mason McCamey drove in the winning run with an infield hit in the bottom of the fourth inning.
With the game tied 6-6, Conner Campbell lined a single to center to lead off the West Greene fourth.
An infield hit by Austin Wampler put Buffaloes at first and second with one out before Campbell moved to third on a fielder’s choice.
McCamey followed with a single to short, scoring Campbell for a 7-6 West Greene lead.
West Greene reliever Braden McCamey held Happy Valley scoreless over the final four innings for the win. He gave up a hit, walked two and struck out five.
Mason McCamey drew the start for West Greene and tossed three innings. He gave up two hits, six runs (three earned), walked six and struck out four.
Jaden Gregg added a hit and an RBI for West Greene.
Greeneville 12 Cocke County 0
NEWPORT — Parker Shipley and Caden Fillers combined on a five-inning two-hitter as Greeneville notched its third straight shutout.
Shipley drew the start and pitched four innings. He gave up two hits, walked one and struck out nine.
Fillers worked a hitless, scoreless fifth, striking out two.
Greeneville’s Carson Quillen went 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBI, while Carson Norris was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.
Shipley had a hit and an RBI, and Maddox Bishop, Mitchell McMahan, Sam Thompson, Kobe Mundy, Jacob Ward and Corbin Cannon each had a hit.
Hampton 11 North Greene 9
ELIZABETHTON — Hampton scored 10 runs over the final three innings, including four in the bottom of the seventh, for a walk-off win.
North Greene had 10 hits, five for extra bases.
Damian Burns was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI; Adam Weir was 2-for-2 with a double, a triple and two RBI; Isaac Gaby was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI; Colton Robbins was 2-for-5 with a double; and Jake Duffy had a hit.
SOCCER Greeneville 9 Sullivan East 0
BLUFF CITY — Greeneville got goals from Spencer Robinson, Drew Shelton, Connor Stayton, Brady Quillen, Brody Inscore, Simon Holt, Ricky Thompson, Holden Dalton and Brandon Rogers.
Greeneville keeper Tanner Myers had two saves.