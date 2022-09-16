PREP ROUNDUP PREP ROUNDUP: Shaw Leads Lady Devils Past Catholic Sep 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KNOXVILLE — Anna Shaw knocked home three goals to lead the Greeneville Lady Devils to a 5-2 non-district soccer win over Knox Catholic in the Bearden Invitational on Thursday.Tanna Bookhamer and Molly Hartman each added goals for Greeneville, now 5-5.Shaw scored the first goal of the match off an assist from Bookhamer, and Bookhamer pushed Greeneville to a 2-0 lead with an unassisted goal.Shaw broke a 2-2 tie with her second goal off a corner kick just before halftime.Greeneville and Knox Catholic each had 13 shots on goal.The Lady Devils will play Baylor at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Bearden Invitational.CHUCKEY-DOAK 7 GATLINBURG-PITTMAN 0GATLINBURG — Kylie Malone scored three goals and assisted on another as Chuckey-Doak ran its record to 7-0-2.The Lady Black Knights opened the scoring in the fourth minute from a passing combination from Aliah Campbell to Malone, who blasted the ball into the net for the 1-0 lead.Two minutes later, Malone sent a pass to Faith Rice, who poked a shot into the net for a 2-0 lead.In the 14th minute, Malone pushed Chuckey-Doak to a 3-0 lead with her second goal after Layla Fox sent a cross into the box.The Lady Black Knights got four second half goals, starting in the 49th minute.Rice received a through ball and calmly found the side netting for her second goal and a 4-0 Chuckey-Doak lead.Campbell blasted in a goal after running through the Lady Highlander defense in the 51st minute.Campbell added a second goal in the 66th minute after beating the Gatlinburg-Pittman keeper and tapping the ball over the goal line.Malone completed her hat trick in the 74th minute, hitting a rocket into the goal from just outside the 18-yard box.Chuckey-Doak’s defense was led by Kalee Delotto and Sarah Wright who dominated the midfield.Chuckey-Doak will host West Ridge on Tuesday.MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL GREENEVILLE 49 DANIEL BOONE 22Taren Claridy ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 48 yards and a TD for Greeneville.Yordan Gomez-Mills had three touchdowns –one rushing, one receiving and one kick return. Cole Smith had three scores – two passing, one rushing.Smith completed five of five passes for 103 yards, while rushing for 61 yards on two carries.Greeneville also won the JV game 21-0.Greeneville Middle plays John Sevier next week at Dobyns-Bennett High School. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kylie Malone Aliah Campbell Sport Chuckey-doak Faith Rice Goal Lead Black Knight Football Anna Shaw Greeneville Lady Devils American Football Tanna Bookhamer Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now New Coffee Shop, Pickleball Courts Coming To Greeneville Greene County Man Dies In Officer-Involved Shooting School Board Gets Sneak Peek Of C-DMS Addition Greene County SRO Certified To Teach L.E.A.D. Program To Other Officers 'We Need The Swimming Hole:' Locals Express Concerns Over Planned Project At Horse Creek Recreation Area