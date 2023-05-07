JEFFERSON CITY — Behind six strong innings from senior Parker Shipley, the Greeneville Greene Devils defeated Cherokee 8-1 in the District 2-3A baseball tournament championship game on Saturday at Carson-Newman University.
In Shipley’s six innings, he gave up five hits, walked two and struck out 13. Cherokee’s lone run was unearned.
Will Harmon worked a hitless, scoreless seventh, striking out two.
Greeneville’s Corbin Cannon went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and an RBI, while Maddox Bishop was 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Kobe Mundy and Noah Murray each had a double and an RBI. Carson Quillen had a hit and an RBI, and Shipley and Carson Norris each had a hit.
Johnson County 3 West Greene 2
ELIZABETHTON — Despite getting six solid innings on the mound from Judson Higgins, the Buffaloes fell in the Distroct 1-2A tournament championship game on Saturday.
In Higgins’ six innings, he gave up four hits, three runs (one earned), walked two and struck out none.
Higgins also went 3-for-4 at the plate, while Kaven Greene went 2-for-2. Conner Campbell and Dylan Dodson each had a hit for the Buffaloes, now 14-14.
University 6 N
orth Greene 2
ELIZABETHTON — The Huskies fell in the District 1-A championship game on Saturday.
North Greene, now 11-15, mustered three hits – a double by Don Stansfield and a single each from Seth Charlton and Jake Duffy.
Stansfield also went the distance on the mound. In six innings, he gave up seven hits, walked six and struck out two. Three of University High’s six runs were earned.