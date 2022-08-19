Same course, same outcome, different day for South Greene’s golf teams.
At Twin Creeks, the Rebels and Lady Rebels both came away victorious Thursday, the boys shooting 169 and the girls 76.
Daniel Worley shot 38 and Benji Conner 39 to lead the Rebels, followed by Kolben Gregg’s 45 and Alec Jones’ 47.
Chuckey-Doak finished second with 176, led by Avery Armstrong’s 40. Tyler Morrison (43), Jordan Pruitt (44) and Samuel Riddle (49) made up the team score.
Individual medalist Aiden Collier shot 37 to lead North Greene (189) followed by Jason Britton (44), Ethan Dilks (53) and Don Stansfield (55).
Tilynn Willett (43), Peyton Shelton (49) and Keaton Potter (56) led West Greene. Connor Campbell and Ethan Getz both shot 59, though only one counted toward the team score of 207.
Lindsey Howlett took medalist honors on the girls side with her 37 to lead South Greene. Maylei Hildenbrand and Madison Hensley both carded a 39, with one making up the team count.
Layla Fox (41) and Kyleigh Crawford (55) represented second-place Chuckey-Doak (96).
VOLLEYBALL WEST GREENE 3 NORTHVIEW 0
MOSHEIM — West Greene eventually wore down the visitors at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium Thursday night.
The Lady Buffaloes took a 25-21, 25-23, 25-11 win over Northview Academy.
Cassidy Hill and Kinsley Ellenburg both had four blocks for West Greene (2-1), with Ellenburg and Taylor Lawson both smacking three kills. Maddie Bryant had eight assists, while Madi Brown served three aces and totaled 13 digs.
West Greene takes part in the Cyclone Invitational at Elizabethton this weekend.
CHUCKEY-DOAK TAKES TWO
A scheduling mishap brought both Happy Valley and Heritage to Chuckey-Doak. But the Lady Black Knights (3-1) weren’t complaining. Rather, they just added another win to their résumé.
The Lady Black Knights defeated Heritage 25-14, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21.
Heidi Buch led Chuckey-Doak in kills with 14 along with two service aces. Bailey Fair added eight kills, four service aces and a team-high 14 assists. Hayleigh Hensley also served four aces, with Addy Pruitt serving three while adding 12 assists.
The Lady Black Knights travel to Elizabethton this weekend for the Cyclone Invitational.
PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 3 NORTH GREENE 0
BAILEYTON — North Greene dropped a 25-22, 25-13, 25-16 decision to Providence Academy at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium on Thursday night.
Gracie Johnson smacked eight kills for the Lady Huskies (1-2), while Mercy Buchanan finished with 13 assists. Grace Buchanan, Kennedy Franklin and Rhiley Henry served two aces apiece.
The Lady Huskies host Heritage and Cosby on Saturday.
SOUTH GREENE WINS
GATLINBURG — South Greene still hasn’t lost a set this year.
The Lady Rebels (3-0) took another 3-0 decision at Gatlinburg-Pittman on Thursday night.
South Greene will participate in the Cyclone Invitational at Elizabethton this weekend.
GREENEVILLE FALLS
The Greeneville Lady Devils suffered their first loss of the year, falling 25-22, 25-23, 25-21 to the Science Hill Lady Toppers.
Greeneville (1-1) got seven kills, 11 digs and three blocks from Lauren Bailey, and seven kills and 10 digs from Chloe Marsh. Eden Aiken had four kills, 19 digs and 19 assists.
Bella Devoti put down four kills and had 14 digs, Hannah Gray had three kills and 18 digs, and Lanna Click had 12 digs, a block and two assists.
Greeneville travels to David Crockett on Monday.