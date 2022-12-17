ROGERSVILLE — Ethan Turner needed just nine points to join West Greene’s 1,000 point club.
He had that by the second quarter, and he kept going. Turner and Leyton Frye, who scored his 1,000th point earlier this year, led West Greene past Jenkins, Ky., 85-66 in Saturday’s Big H BBQ Christmas Bash opener at Cherokee.
Frye dropped 42 points in the win, draining three of his four 3-pointers during a 19-point second quarter. He added 15 points with another triple during the third quarter, finishing with 13 field goals inside the 3-point line.
Turner erupted in the second quarter, scoring 16 of his 24 points for the Buffaloes (6-9). He made two 3-pointers and went 6-of-8 at the free throw line.
Mason McCamey also hit double figures with 10 points, making two 3s in the third quarter. Conner Campbell and Evan Dearinger had four points apiece, and Dawson Daniels scored one.
Tied 16-16 after one quarter, West Greene owned the second quarter and took a 51-27 halftime lead, making it 76-45 before the fourth quarter.
Malachi Fields and Kolby Stewart scored 12 and 10 points respectively for Jenkins.
SOUTH GREENE 73 UNION COUNTY 69
TJ Buckner scored a game-high 21 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as South Greene started the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash on a high note Saturday.
South Greene (7-7) has now won three straight and five of its last six games.
Though the Rebels never truly held a comfortable lead, they led 34-28 at the half and 54-49 going to the fourth quarter.
Buckner made three of his eight field goals and 3-of-4 free throws in the fourth quarter to keep South Greene in front.
Cooper Kelley hit from 3-point range four times, the last coming in the fourth quarter, to finish with 18 points. The rest of South Greene’s fourth-quarter points came at the foul line, where the Rebels went 10-of-14 in the final period.
Jase Roderick scored 12 points, and Hayden Birdwell 11. Andrew Thornburg added six, and Woody Hixson three with Conner Marshall and Hunter Toth each scoring one.
Bryson Merrill made four 3-pointers and led the Patriots with 19 points. Max Richardson, who buried three triples, and Ty Edds had 18 apiece.
UP NEXT
Both teams play in the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash semifinals on Monday. West Greene faces Sullivan East at 3:30 p.m., and South Greene takes on Cherokee at 5 p.m.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 61 WEST RIDGE 56
Cadin Tullock started fast and helped the Chuckey-Doak boys close the deal in the FCA tournament at West Ridge on Saturday.
Tullock, who made three 3-pointers in the first half, added another during his eight-point fourth quarter. He also went 5-of-7 at the foul line to finish with 27 points for Chuckey-Doak (12-2).
Christian Derry joined him in double figures with 10 points, and Ethan Grindstaff added nine. Dillon Shelton scored seven, Isaiah Treadway added three, Brock Rush and Samuel Riddle both had two and Luke Myers one.
The Black Knights led 35-32 at the half and 44-41 entering the final period, where they shot 10-of-16 at the free throw line.
Wade Witcher scored 16 points, and Dawson Arnold had 14 to lead the Wolves.