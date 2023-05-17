COSBY — A solo home run to left field by Anna Weems with two outs in the top of the sixth inning lifted the North Greene Lady Huskies to a 2-1 win over the Cosby Lady Eagles in the Region 1-A softball championship game on Wednesday.
Cambell Gaby went the distance in the circle for the win. She gave up three hits, walked none and struck out 13.
Cosby put the tying run on base in the bottom of the sixth and seventh but couldn’t score.
Kaymen Moss reached on a three-base error with one out in the Cosby sixth, but Gaby struck out the next two Eagles to end the inning.
Lakelyn Sweeten singled on a line drive to center to open the Cosby seventh. Gaby then retired the next three batters on a foul out, a fly out and a strikeout looking to end the game.
North Greene grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Gaby doubled to left field, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout by Weems.
Cosby tied it 1-1 in the bottom of the first on an RBI double by Shylee Weeks.
North Greene, now 20-4, will host a state sectional game on Friday.
MONDAY’S GAME North Greene 14 Hancock County 0
Gaby pitched a one-hitter in North Greene’s five-inning, run-rule win in the Region 1-A semifinals.
Gaby walked one and struck out 10.
North Greene backed Gaby with 18 hits.
Haley Bailey had a three-run home run and finished with four RBI. Ashley Fulton was 4-for-4, Loren Blevins and Anna Weems each went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Heidi Harmon was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Matti Phillips was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Paysli Randolph had a hit an an RBI, and Gaby and Abby Parker each had a hit.
BASEBALL Huskies Eliminated
COALFIELD — The North Greene Huskies were eliminated from the Class A playoffs when they dropped the first two games of their sectional series at Coalfield, 11-5 and 14-1, on Wednesday.
In the 11-5 loss in the first game, North Greene’s Colton Robbins went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI. Seth Charlton had a double and two RBI, while Isaac Gaby and Jake Duffy each had a hit.
In the 14-1 loss in the second game, North Greene mustered just two hits – an RBI single by Tanner Sexton and another single by Robbins.
North Greene ends its season at 13-18.
Quillen Mr. Baseball Finalist
Greeneville sophomore Carson Quillen has been named a Class 3A Mr. Baseball finalist by the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association.
Quillen, a catcher, infielder and pitcher, is joined by Grainger senior infielder/pitcher Brady Smith and Upperman senior pitcher/outfielder Eli Huddleston as Class 3A finalists. Smith was also a finalist as a junior in 2022.
Mr. Baseball winners will be announced at noon Eastern on Tuesday at Family Worship Center in Murfreesboro.