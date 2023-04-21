BAILEYTON — North Greene senior Cambell Gaby got the best of a pitchers' duel with Chuckey-Doak's Makayla Ramsey, tossing a no-hitter in a 2-0 Lady Huskies win on Thursday.
Gaby nearly had a perfect game. She walked none and struck out 11, but two Lady Knights reached base via errors.
Gaby threw 78 pitches, 59 for strikes.
Ramsey also went the distance in taking the loss. In six innings, she gave up three hits, walked three and struck out 10. Both North Greene runs were earned.
Ramsey threw 90 pitches, 62 for strikes.
Both pitchers have signed to play college softball with Gaby headed to Johnson University and Ramsey headed to Walters State.
North Greene got both of its runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Matti Phillips was hit by a pitch and stole second to lead off the frame. She scored on a double to left field by Gaby for a 1-0 lead.
Anna Weems then reached on an infield single to short, and Gaby scored on an error on the play to make it 2-0.
Gaby finished 2-for-2 with two doubles and a walk.
South Greene 15 West Greene 7
MOSHEIM — The Lady Rebels cranked out 12 hits en route to the win.
Katie Willett was 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored from the lead-off spot; Kortnei Bailey was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI; Alexis Finkle was 2-for-3 with an RBI; Nevaeh Davis was 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI; Whitney Reaves had a triple and three RBI; and Macy Roberts had a hit and an RBI.
Bailey tossed 5 1/3 innings of relief to pick up the win. She gave up four hits, two runs, walked two and struck out five.
West Greene's Alissa Lawson was 3-for-3 with a walk and three RBI, while Mara Reagon was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Hayley Arnold and Alexis Cutshall each had a hit.