Cambell Gaby went the distance in the circle and also went 3-for-4 at the plate as the North Greene Lady Huskies shut out the South Greene Lady Rebels 7-0 on Monday on Rebel Hill.
In Gaby's seven innings in the circle, she gave up four hits, walked one and struck out 13.
One of Gaby's three hits was a double, and she scored three runs.
North Greene (11-2) finished with 12 hits. Haley Bailey was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI, while Ashley Fulton was 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Loren Blevins had a hit an an RBI, and Matti Phillips, Anna Weems, Paisley Randolph and Abby Parker each had a hit.
Morristown West 7 Greeneville 6
Greeneville had the potential tying run thrown out at the plate to end the game, dropping the Lady Devils to 10-11.
With Greeneville trailing 7-5 and two out in the bottom of the seventh inning, Greeneville's Trudi Aiken singled to center field to score Lydia Darnell to make it 7-6, but K Widener was thrown out trying to score on the play as well to end the game.
Leah Phillips went the distance in the circle and took the loss. She gave up five hits, walked three and struck out seven.
Darnell went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI, while Kyla Jobe was 2-for-4 with a triple.
Madison Carpenter and Lauren Million each had a double and an RBI, and Phillips had a hit.