PREP ROUNDUP: Apr 4, 2023

North Greene's Anna Weems takes a swing during a 6-1 win over South Greene on Monday at North Greene.

North Greene's Cambell Gaby (middle) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run during a 6-1 win over South Greene on Monday at North Greene.

North Greene's Loren Blevins squares to bunt during a 6-1 win over South Greene on Monday at North Greene.

South Greene's Kaylee Whitson throws a pitch during a 6-1 loss at North Greene on Monday.

South Greene's Nevaeh Davis (5) makes a catch in front of teammate Whitney Reaves during a 6-1 loss at North Greene on Monday.

North Greene's Loren Blevins makes a catch during a 6-1 win over South Greene on Monday at North Greene.

BAILEYTON — The North Greene Lady Huskies ran their record to 6-0 with a 6-1 win over the South Greene Lady Rebels on Monday.

Cambell Gaby pitched 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win. She gave up a hit, walked none and struck out seven.

North Greene starter Matti Phillips pitched 2 2/3 innings, gave up three hits, an unearned run, walked two and struck out three.

Paisley Randolph closed with a scoreless seventh.

Anna Weems went 3-for-4 with a triple and three runs scored for North Greene. Gaby was 2-for-4 with a solo home run and scored three runs, and Haley Bailey had a double and four RBI.

Phillips, Loren Blevins and Randolph each had a hit for the Lady Huskies.

South Greene's Kaylee Whitson took the loss in the circle. In six innings, she gave up nine hits, walked two and struck out six. Four of North Greene's six runs were earned.

Paisley Brobeck was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for South Greene, while Kortnei Bailey and Whitson each had a hit.

Happy Valley 6
West Greene 4

ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Buffaloes couldn't overcome four errors and three unearned runs in the loss.

West Greene's Alissa Lawson was 2-for-3 with an RBI, a walk, three stolen bases and two runs scored from the lead-off spot.

Mara Reagon was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Hayley Arnold and Hope Sexton each had a hit and an RBI, and Alexis Cutshall and Hailey Ripley each had a hit.

BASEBALL

Chuckey-Doak 9
South Greene 2

AFTON — Chuckey-Doak's Cadin Tullock went the distance on the mound and was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, an RBI, a walk and three runs scored from the lead-off spot.

In his seven innings on the mound, Tullock gave up four hits, walked two and struck out 11. One of South Greene's two runs was earned.

Batting in the No. 2 hole behind Tullock, Jake Hinkle went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored.

Chuckey-Doak cleanup hitter Christian Derry was 2-for-4 with three RBI. Gavin Crum and Dom Atchinson each had a hit.