The West Greene Buffaloes pushed across an unearned run in the top of the seventh inning for a 9-8 baseball win on Tuesday at South Greene.
With the game tied 8-8, West Greene's Dylan Dodson led off the seventh with a single to center field and took second base on a passed ball.
Dodson moved to third when Judson Higgins reached on an error and scored to make it 9-8 when Austin Wampler reached on an error.
West Greene's Braden McCamey, who held South Greene scoreless over the final 2 2/3 innings for the win, gave up a lead-off single to center by Colby Brooks in the bottom of the seventh.
McCamey bounced back, though, retiring the next three Rebels he faced, two via strikeout.
In his 2 2/3 innings, McCamey gave up three hits, walked two and struck out four.
Wampler drew the start and pitched 4 1/3 innings. He gave up six hits, eight runs (five earned), walked three and struck out three.
South Greene's Jacob Susong worked the top of the seventh inning and took the loss. He gave up a hit, the unearned run, walked none and struck out one.
Brendon Lisenby drew the start for South Greene and tossed four innings. He gave up three hits, seven runs (six earned), walked four and struck out four.
Levi Treadway followed with two innings. He gave up a hit, a run, walked two and struck out two.
South Greene outhit West Greene 9-5.
South Greene's Dustin Crum was 3-for-3 with three doubles and an RBI, while Treadway was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Brooks, Susong and Alec Jones each had a hit and an RBI, and Conner Race had a hit.
West Greene's Mason McCamey had a hit and three RBI. Wampler had a hit, a sacrifice fly and an RBI; Higgins had a hit and an RBI; Maddox Garber and Dodson each had a hit; and Conner Campbell had a sacrifice fly.
Greeneville 10
Grainger 7
RUTLEDGE — Greeneville's Eli House crushed a two-run home run and Carson Quillen drove in two runs with a double and a sacrifice fly.
Parker Shipley drew the start for Greeneville (18-2) and pitched five innings for the win. The left-hander gave up four hits, three unearned runs, walked one and struck out 11.
Greeneville's Carson Norris went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Colton Richards, Noah Murray and Corbin Cannon each had a hit and an RBI, and Shipley and Maddox Bishop each had a hit.
University High 15
North Greene 5
BAILEYTON — North Greene let a 4-0 lead in the first inning slip away and fell to 8-9.
North Greene's Damian Burns went 2-for-2 with two RBI, while Tanner Sexton was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Colton Robbins had a hit and an RBI, and Isaac Gaby had a hit.