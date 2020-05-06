On Wednesday afternoon, Tusculum University introduced its 16th women’s basketball coach, Meagan Price.
“I am super excited to be the next women’s basketball coach at Tusculum University,” Price said at her introductory press conference in front of a small contingent of media and university officials. “I am humbled and honored. The process was very lengthy, but I think that gave time to make the best decision for the university.”
Price was most recently an assistant coach at Bethel University, an NAIA school in McKenzie, the past two seasons. Bethel qualified for the NAIA national tournament each of those seasons.
Prior to Bethel, Price was the coach at Hiwassee College in Madisonville where she earned a 38-16 record in two seasons. In her second season, she led Hiwassee to an NCCAA Mideast Region championship and a berth in the NCCAA Division I national tournament.
Hiwassee, which closed its doors in 2019, was a much smaller school than Tusculum and with more limited resources. As a first-time head coach, Price learned how to stretch her time and resources while at Hiwassee and thinks that will make her a better leader of Tusculum’s program.
“I think the biggest thing I learned is time management,” Price said. “I had a lot of administrative roles at Hiwassee that I won’t have here, but that forced me to learn a lot about time management. I did a lot by myself there. I didn’t have an assistant coach, and it will be nice to have a coaching staff to bounce ideas off of.”
Price began her coaching career at Truett-McConnell University in Cleveland, Georgia, where she spent five seasons as an assistant.
Nine people were on hand for Price’s introduction, but a larger audience watched the live broadcast online. That was indicative of the school’s coaching-search process as a whole as it took place during the COVID-19 pandemic. All interviews had to be done remotely and Price did not set foot on campus until Tuesday.
“This is by far the most unique press conference I have been a part of,” Tusculum vice president of athletics and university initiatives Doug Jones said. “I have to thank our search committee who worked tirelessly through this process. Having to do this via Zoom was new for all of us, including the candidates. I know Meagan is probably tired of Zoom meetings.”
The Tusculum women’s basketball team is coming off its best season in recent history. The Pioneers won the SAC tournament and qualified for the NCAA tournament while going 24-7.
Jones expects Price to build on that success and keep the Pioneers competing at a national level.
“I want to commend Devan Carter for coming in as a young coach and taking this program back to a position of prominence,” Jones said. “Our expectations have not changed one bit. Meagan is walking into a situation where the expectations are high, but I know she is up to the task.”
From a style of play perspective, Price wants her teams to focus on defense first. This season, Bethel was third in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 53.97 points per game. It was also third in the nation in opponent’s shooting percentage at 33 percent.
“I speak a lot about defense. I like offense, too, and I want to push the ball,” Price said. “But let’s say you are in a situation where you are nervous, maybe at the national tournament, you have to get stops. Defense is what carries you in times when you have nerves, or in times when you aren’t shooting well. You can always control getting stops.”
When discussing the interview process, Jones and Tusculum president Scott Hummel remarked on the importance of finding someone who fits the school’s mission. That meant someone who focused on leading their program with high character, someone that would be active in the community and someone who would represent the school well. They think they found that person in Price.
“Coach Jones talked a lot about character and integrity, and made sure to mention those things multiple times through the process,” Price said. “That was a huge thing for me. I am excited to come in and work for someone who emphasizes character and integrity. That got me really excited.
“When talking about my program, excellence will be our standard. Excellence in the classroom, excellence in life and excellence on the court. Excellence leads to winning and we want to be winners in everything we do.”