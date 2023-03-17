Tusculum University women’s basketball coach Meagan Price has resigned after three seasons at the NCAA Division II school.
A national search for a new coach will begin immediately, according to Doug Jones, Vice President of Athletics and University Initiatives.
Price compiled a 51-30 record in three seasons with the Pioneers, including a 20-9 mark during the recently completed 2022-23 campaign. In five seasons as a collegiate coach, she has an 89-46 mark with 18 or more wins in four of those five seasons.
“I would like to thank coach Price for her efforts during these past three years leading our women’s basketball program. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors,” Jones said.
This year’s squad opened the season with a 13-1 record and finished runner-up in the South Atlantic Conference Mountain Division. Tusculum led the conference in scoring defense for a second straight year (56 ppg), while also leading the league in rebounds per game (42.9 rpg), field goal defense (35.5%), assists per game (17.2 apg) and assist-to-turnover ratio (+1.14).
In her inaugural season in 2020-21, she guided the team to a second straight SAC tournament championship and its first NCAA Division II tournament win since 2010.
The Pioneers finished 19-4 overall and finished second in the SAC with a 15-3 league record, led by All-American, SAC tournament MVP and first-team All-Conference center Maddie Sutton who averaged 17.3 points and 14.6 rebounds per game while leading Division II in double-doubles with 20.
The Pioneers opened the season 9-0 and were ranked as high as seventh in the nation before ending the season ranked 18th.
Price mentored eight All-South Atlantic Conference players, three SAC all-tournament selections and two academic all-district honorees, including 2023 Academic All-American Jami Tham.
“I am so thankful for my time here at Tusculum and for all the great people I have met along the way,” Price said. “I am beyond grateful to Doug Jones for this opportunity and for his leadership over the past three years. Forever a Pioneer!”
Prior to Tusculum, Price served as assistant women’s basketball coach at Bethel University in McKenzie for two seasons. Price’s prior coaching experience came in her two years at Hiwassee College where she posted a 38-16 record from 2015-17.
Price was an assistant coach for five years at Truett-McConnell University in Cleveland, Georgia, which included stints as junior varsity coach and interim coach. The coaching staff broke multiple records, including most wins in a season in her final stint at TMU.
Price, a native of Gleason, earned a bachelor’s degree in English with a writing certification from Missouri Baptist in 2011, and a master’s degree in science in sport management in 2014. She is working toward a Ph.D. in leadership and sports administration from Concordia University in Chicago.