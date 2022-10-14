PREP FOOTBALL Rambo’s Return Lifts Rebels To Victory BY J.D. VAUGHN Assistant Sports Editor Oct 14, 2022 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNTAIN CITY — Shawn Jones offered the perfect description for Cody Rambo – a senior who refused to lose.South Greene trailed throughout the game until Rambo’s heroics in the final minutes, rallying past Johnson County 21-15 on Friday night.Down 15-13, the Rebels (4-5) needed the ball back for a chance at victory.Rambo delivered, standing up Johnson County’s quarterback after a short gain and stripping the ball free.The ball rolled around momentarily before Rambo scooped it and scored on a 27-yard fumble return with 2:41 remaining.”Just a great play by Cody Rambo,” Jones said.Jacob Susong continued his improvement, throwing two touchdown passes against the Longhorns (2-6). The first went 55 yards to Isaiah Ealey, making the halftime score 7-6 after a missed extra point.Susong connected with Nash Rader for a 33-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to keep South Greene within 15-13.South Greene missed a pair of red zone opportunities, both set up by Conner Race interception returns.The Rebels defense allowed just one big play from Johnson County’s Grinnan Walker, a jack of all trades for the Longhorn offense.Connor Simcox threw a pair of touchdown passes, covering 19 and 10 yards. The second built a 15-6 Longhorn lead in the third quarter.The win gives South Greene its first winning streak of the 2022 campaign.UP NEXTThe Rebels close the regular season Friday at Seymour before returning home for the first round of the Class 2A playoffs Nov. 4. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags South Greene Cody Rambo Rebel Sport American Football Ball Jacob Susong Shawn Jones Touchdown Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Lost Boys Offers Eccentric Atmosphere It Happened Here 'Miss Scarlet' Creator Rachael New Talks About Her Victorian Detective Show SRO Spotlight: Officer Gina Holt Serves Highland Elementary School 'It Represents Us All': Mayor Debuts Design Of First Greene County Flag