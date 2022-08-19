ELIZABETHTON — Landon Ramsey ran for four touchdowns and threw for another to lead Unaka to a 38-12 win over North Greene in the football season opener for both teams on Friday night.
North Greene grabbed a 6-0 lead at the 7:46 mark of the first quarter on a 1-yard TD run by Yeshua Vaught.
At at the 11:49 mark of the second, Ramsey completed a 22-yard scoring pass to pull Unaka even. Ramsey then ran in the conversion to make it 8-6, and the Rangers never trailed again.
North Greene finished with 177 yards offense and had 14 first downs, but Unaka rolled up 297 yards and 19 first downs.
Vaught finished with 60 yards and two TDs on 22 carries, while quarterback Grayson Collins had 46 yards on 11 carries.
Collins also completed five of 19 passes for 70 yards while being intercepted once.
North Greene’s Nicholas Mitchell caught four passes for 41 yards, and Jake Duffy caught one for 29 yards.
Mitchell led North Greene’s defense with eight tackles, all solo. Vaught had five tackles and an assist, Corbin Hayes had four tackles and an assist, Damian Burns had three tackles and an assist, Collins had three tackles, Hayes had three tackles, and Colton Robbins had two tackles and an assist.
North Greene will host Castlewood out of Virginia on Friday.