South Greene doesn’t appear to be the only team with a quarterback battle.
Three games in, West Greene has used three signal callers largely due to injuries. Both teams will surely know more after this week.
The 49th Battle of the Milk Can brings the Rebels (1-2) to Mosheim, where West Greene (2-1) looks to reverse its recent fortunes in the rivalry.
West Greene’s senior class would love nothing more, having never hoisted the Milk Can in their high school careers. South Greene has left The Range victorious three straight times since West Greene’s 40-14 home triumph over the Rebels in 2014.
Don’t be surprised to see more than one quarterback at some point – from both teams.
“The biggest thing is decision making. Whoever makes the best decisions is who we’ve been going with (at quarterback),” said West Greene coach Scotty Verran, who went 2-0 against the Buffaloes while coach at South Greene in 2018-19.
Jaden Gregg, who started last year at quarterback, threw for 83 yards and two touchdowns to Austin Wampler in West Greene’s 28-12 win over Claiborne last week. Dawson Daniels started in the Buffaloes’ opening win over Union County before leaving the Northview Academy game with an injury, where Mason McCamey stepped in. Even wide receiver Ethan Turner has taken direct snaps on occasion.
Jacob Susong appears to have won, at least for now, the South Greene quarterback job. He played late into the fourth quarter in last week’s 34-0 win at Happy Valley before Nash Rader entered. Susong threw touchdowns to T.J. Buckner and Keshawn Engram before Rader scored the final touchdown on a quarterback keeper.
DEREK DANGEROUS
Having not played on offense throughout his high school career, senior linebacker Derek Miller added a new threat to the Rebels’ backfield last week. His 67 yards on three carries led the team, none bigger than his 53-yard gallop after South Greene had recovered a fumble at its own 1-yard line.
“What a lot of people don’t understand about Derek, he’s really grown up as a senior being a leader,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “We feel like we’re a spread team, but then we get in the I-formation there and have some success. Maybe we’re a little bit of both. I feel like once we find that identity, we’ll be rolling.”
Engram, who had a team-high 10 carries, finished with 43 yards on the ground along with his 71-yard touchdown reception.
Claiborne rushed for 254 yards against West Greene out of the split-back veer but attempted only three passes, completing two for 16 yards.
Jones knows the Rebels’ offensive game plan will need to scheme for Turner, West Greene's reigning Region 1-3A Co-Defensive MVP.
“He’s a big part of what they do,” Jones said. “Claiborne tried to stay away from him. He’s just a great player.”
STABLE OF BACKS
No matter who takes the snaps, West Greene’s backfield isn’t short on depth. Turner actually led the Buffaloes in rushing with 48 yards against Claiborne, which included his 20-yard touchdown. On six carries, Daniels gained 35 while Moody had 28 on nine attempts last week, as the Buffs totaled 145 as a team.
“We’ve had several running backs doing well,” Verran said. “We know it’s going to be an exciting game. Just can’t let your emotions get the best of you here.”
South Greene’s defense has been strong against the run this year, holding two straight opponents under 100 yards. Happy Valley gained just 81 against the Rebels.
Running back Phillip Blair made arguably South Greene’s biggest defensive play, stealing a Happy Valley handoff and sprinting 75 yards to the end zone in the fourth quarter. The Rebels recovered four of Happy Valley’s six fumbles.
The rivalry renews from Jim Sauceman Field Friday at 7:30 p.m.
SOUTH GREENE
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Derek Miller
|3
|67
|Nash Rader
|12
|52
|1
|Keshawn Engram
|18
|45
|1
|Phillip Blair
|3
|14
|Cody Rambo
|5
|13
|Conner Race
|12
|12
|Zeke Rader
|2
|5
|Thomas Tesnear
|2
|4
|Levi Treadway
|1
|0
|Jacob Susong
|5
|-3
|Trey Gentry
|1
|-5
|TEAM
|3
|-18
|TOTALS
|67
|186
|2
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Jacob Susong
|18
|40
|221
|2
|3
|Nash Rader
|10
|19
|31
|0
|1
|TOTALS
|28
|59
|252
|2
|4
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Keshawn Engram
|4
|78
|1
|Cody Rambo
|6
|49
|Conner Race
|6
|43
|T.J. Buckner
|2
|32
|1
|Isaiah Ealey
|1
|24
|Trey Gentry
|3
|12
|Dion Blair
|2
|6
|Jase Roderick
|2
|6
|Derek Miller
|1
|5
|Thomas Tesnear
|1
|-3
|TOTALS
|28
|252
|2
SCORING
|Player
|TD
|XP
|2pt
|FG
|Pts
|Keshawn Engram
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Phillip Blair
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|T.J. Buckner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Nash Rader
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Cody Rambo
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Brant Wilhoit
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|TOTALS
|5
|2
|1
|0
|34
WEST GREENE
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Wyatt Moody
|22
|154
|1
|Hunter Gregg
|30
|143
|2
|Jaden Gregg
|16
|83
|1
|Dawson Daniels
|10
|52
|Ethan Turner
|6
|52
|3
|Austin Wampler
|2
|13
|1
|Edan Porter
|3
|4
|Baxley Britton
|1
|0
|Ean Kieffer
|1
|-2
|TEAM
|1
|-9
|TOTALS
|92
|490
|8
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Mason McCamey
|8
|13
|109
|0
|2
|Jaden Gregg
|5
|9
|83
|2
|0
|Dawson Daniels
|3
|13
|16
|0
|1
|Wyatt Moody
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|16
|36
|208
|2
|3
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Ethan Turner
|6
|81
|Austin Wampler
|3
|61
|2
|Jaden Gregg
|3
|33
|Hunter Gregg
|2
|18
|Dawson Daniels
|1
|10
|Wyatt Moody
|1
|5
|TOTALS
|16
|208
|2
SCORING
|Player
|TD
|XP
|2pt
|FG
|Pts
|Ethan Turner
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Austin Wampler
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Hunter Gregg
|2
|1
|1
|0
|15
|Jaden Gregg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Wyatt Moody
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Kalle Nagel
|0
|5
|0
|0
|5
|TOTALS
|10
|6
|1
|0
|68