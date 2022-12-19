Cooper Kelley’s confidence was growing about as fast as South Greene’s lead Monday night.
The Rebels advanced to the championship of the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash with a 72-47 win over tournament host Cherokee. They will play West Greene for the title at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Kelley scored all 14 of his points in the first half, hitting from 3-point range four times. The first began a 16-2 Rebel run which built a 27-12 lead. Three of Kelley’s 3s came in the second quarter, the last giving South Greene (8-7) a 37-25 halftime lead.
“Cooper’s going to make his shots. He’s got more confidence than anybody in the world,” South Greene coach Terry Hoese said. “He’s doing it coming off the bench. At this point, especially people playing us in a zone, Cooper’s going to start seeing a lot more playing time than what he has.”
Jase Roderick matched Kelley with a team-high 14 points. He made two layups, including an and-one in the third quarter to make it 54-32.
Hayden Birdwell, TJ Buckner and Andrew Thornburg scored eight points apiece.
After Conner Marshall’s 3-pointer put South Greene ahead for good at 5-2, Buckner found Birdwell for an alley-oop dunk.
“If I can ever get all five, six or seven of them playing really well together, we might look good,” Hoese said.
Woody Hixson added seven points, making a 3-pointer in the second quarter.
Colton McLain led the Chiefs with his game-high 22 points. The Chiefs twice pulled within one point during the first quarter, but South Greene answered each time.
SOUTH GREENE 72 CHEROKEE 47 C 11 14 7 15 — 47 SG 16 21 19 16 — 72
C (47): Colton McLain 22, Elisha Jones 6, Bryce Elliott 5, Lofton Hayes 5, Parker Travis 5, Joey Henley 3, Manning Brooks 1.
SG (72): Cooper Kelley 14, Jase Roderick 14, Hayden Birdwell 8, TJ Buckner 8, Andrew Thornburg 8, Woody Hixson 7, Conner Marshall 5, Cayden Fillers 4, Zane Winter 4.
3-pointers: SG 7 (Kelley 4, Hixson, Marshall, Roderick); C 6 (McLain 3, Elliott, Hayes, Jones).
WEST GREENE 97 SULLIVAN EAST 81
ROGERSVILLE — Sullivan East’s press didn’t bother West Greene this time.
After an early afternoon shoot-around, the Buffaloes were dialed in for Monday’s Big H BBQ Bash semifinal. West Greene advanced to Tuesday’s championship game with a win over the Patriots at Cherokee High School.
Leyton Frye, Ethan Turner and Austin Wampler all had 14 points by halftime for West Greene (7-9). The Buffaloes never lost the lead after jumping ahead 25-11 in the first quarter.
The Patriots got within five points midway through the fourth quarter on Masun Tate’s putback, which made it 78-73.
At that point, coach Allen Tolliver gave his players the green light to score every possession, instead of working the clock.
And it worked. Over the next 29 seconds, Turner scored twice and Frye buried a floater for a quick 84-73 lead. Turner added two more layups, and Frye another floater to make it 91-77.
Frye and Turner led the Buffaloes with 32 and 31 points respectively. Turner also banked in a half-court 3-pointer as the third quarter expired for a 71-61 lead.
“Overall, the effort, it was through the roof,” Tolliver said. “We knew they were going to press a lot. We put in a new set for it, shot a lot of layups. Last time we kind of panicked against their press, but I bet we didn’t turn the ball over out of the press but maybe two or three times.”
Wampler scored nine of his 14 points in the first quarter, which included his first of two 3-pointers. Conner Campbell joined him in double figures with 12 points, making two 3-pointers in the second half.
The Patriots also placed four in double figures, led by a 20-point effort from Tate. Corbin Laisure added 17, Jacob Witcher 15 and Tyler Cross 13.
WEST GREENE 97 SULLIVAN EAST 81 WG 25 25 21 26 — 97 SE 11 27 23 20 — 81
WG (97): Leyton Frye 32, Ethan Turner 31, Austin Wampler 14, Conner Campbell 12, Dawson Daniels 5, Mason McCamey 3.
SE (81): Masun Tate 20, Corbin Laisure 17, Jacob Witcher 15, Tyler Cross 13, Drake Fisher 8, Ben Lowe 6, Thomas Ridlehuber 2.
3-pointers: WG 8 (Campbell 3, Frye 2, Wampler 2, Turner); SE 8 (Lowe 2, Witcher 2, Cross, Fisher, Laisure, Tate).
UP NEXT
South Greene and West Greene play for the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash championship at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Cherokee High School.
FCA TOURNAMENT CHUCKEY-DOAK 80 ELIZABETHTON 74
Chuckey-Doak withstood a fourth-quarter rally by Elizabethton on Monday at West Ridge.
Cadin Tullock scored 26 points and Christian Derry had 24 to lead the Black Knights (13-2), who scored 25 points in the second quarter to take a 44-35 halftime lead. The margin reached 64-49 after three quarters.
Tullock made a 3-pointer during his 11-point second quarter and finished 6-of-8 at the free throw line. Derry made three of Chuckey-Doak’s four baskets in the final period, going 4-of-4 at the charity stripe.
Dillon Shelton who made Chuckey-Doak’s other fourth-quarter basket, finished with nine points. Ethan Grindstaff added seven, Brasen Murvin and Isaiah Treadway had four apiece and Brock Rush hit a triple to match Luke Myers with three points. Shelton and Grindstaff also hit from 3-point range in the first half.
Mason Ball scored 21 points to lead Elizabethton, 18 coming in the second half. Andrew Barnett scored 15, Dalton Mitchell 13 and Will Churchill 10.