JAMESTOWN — York Institute might want to stick with the wing-T offense now.
South Greene was prepared for it. But thanks to turnovers and empty drives offensively, the Rebels came away empty handed.
The Dragons came up with four takeaways, converting two of them into touchdowns and defeating South Greene 27-0 in Friday’s Class 2A second round game.
“That was big for us, because we felt like we had to win the turnover game,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “We played hard. We didn’t quit. We had some opportunities there.”
Perhaps the two that’ll haunt the Rebels the most were a fumble return negated by a penalty and a kickoff return that resulted in a turnover on downs.
The Dragons (8-4), leading 14-0 at the half, appeared to fumble on the first play of the third quarter. Amid confusion, South Greene returned it to the end zone hoping officials hadn’t ruled the runner down. It wouldn’t have mattered. South Greene was penalized 15 yards for having too many men on the field, resulting in a touchdown drive by the Dragons which took 7:32.
And even after the touchdown, Dion Blair returned the kickoff 60 yards to the Dragon 25-yard line. But South Greene went backward from there, as a running play lost yardage and a holding penalty resulted in fourth-and-30. Myles Leffew intercepted the Rebels’ deep pass to give York possession.
“Just the way it happened all night,” Jones said.
York went 8-of-16 on third down and 2-of-3 on fourth, dominating time of possession 30:44 to 17:16. The Dragons ran for 261 of their 273 yards, while the Rebels ran for just 51.
PURPLE PAIN
York used seven running plays to go 52 yards on its opening drive, the longest covering 21 yards by Logan Panell. Fullback Bryson Bilbrey went six yards for the 7-0 York lead early in the first quarter.
South Greene’s first scoring threat came when Jacob Susong hit Conner Race for a 23-yard gain. The drive reached the York 28 before an incomplete pass on fourth down.
Michael Wall recovered a fumble to end South Greene’s next drive, and the Dragons scored 12 plays later. Leffew took a quarterback keeper 19 yards on third-and-18 before sneaking in for the 2-yard touchdown on the next play.
South Greene missed a golden opportunity right before halftime, reaching the red zone but turning it over on downs.
York’s opening touchdown drive of the second half took 16 plays, resulting in Panell’s 1-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal.
Blake Voiles returned a South Greene fumble 25 yards for the final touchdown with 8:06 to play.
NEVER QUIT
Playing through pain, Susong completed 8-of-21 passes for 56 yards to lead the Rebels.
“We didn’t say a lot, but Jacob kind of banged his elbow up in practice the other day,” Jones said. “He tried to play tonight. That affected us, but York’s got a good ball club.
“These boys could have given up. At 2-5, nobody expected us to do anything. But we ended up like this.”
South Greene finished 6-6 overall, reaching the Class 2A second round for the fifth straight year despite heavy losses from graduation.
Race ran for 52 yards on 11 carries, with Isaiah Ealey catching three passes for 23 yards to lead South Greene in receiving.
Panell gained 85 yards on 17 attempts to lead the Dragons. Bilbrey and Leffew both ran for 56.
UP NEXT
The Dragons host Monterey, a 40-16 winner at Hampton, for next week’s 2A quarterfinal round.