South Greene will get another dose of the wing-T this week.
If it goes like last time, the 2022 Rebels can make school history.
A win would give South Greene its third TSSAA state quarterfinal trip in five years — and its first-ever playoff win away from Rebel Hill.
Yes, all 10 of South Greene’s playoff wins have come at home. Write off the Rebels (6-5) all you want. But they’re still writing another chapter in this successful five-year run, during which they’ve reached at least the second round each season after a 20-year playoff win drought.
“We feel like we’re playing our best right now,” Rebels coach Shawn Jones said. “We’ve gotten better each game. I think people wrote us off after the 2-5 start. I really do. But we’re OK with it.”
South Greene has been more than OK, having won four straight games since.
DRAGON THE LINE
Derwin Wright, now in his fourth stint and 17th non-consecutive year at York Institute (7-4), has shifted the Dragons from a spread offense to the wing-T.
And it’s been effective in the last two weeks, starting with the Dragons’ 32-0 win over Rockwood. York defeated South Greene’s region rival Cumberland Gap 60-8 in last week’s 2A first round.
Two players cracked the century mark against Rockwood, with junior Riylin Miller rushing eight times for 158 yards and sophomore Logan Pannell gaining 102 on 11 carries. Junior quarterback Myles Leffew went 2-for-4 for 66 yards, with a 20-yard TD to junior Aidan Sweathomas. Junior tight end Bryson Bilbrey also had a 46-yard reception and 22 rushing yards, with Leffew adding 21 and two touchdowns.
Leffew went 3-of-3 for 67 yards against Cumberland Gap last week.
“They’re really talented as far as speed goes,” Jones said. The Dragons usually have at least one relay team place at the TSSAA Spring Fling. “They’ve got some speedsters out there, but I feel like we can match up a little bit with our guys.”
The Rebels didn’t have too much trouble defending Rockwood’s wing-T, allowing just 64 yards rushing and forcing the Tigers into their passing game.
GROWING UP
Sophomore quarterback Jacob Susong didn’t miss often last week, going 17-of-20 for 240 yards and two scores. He easily eclipsed the 1,000-yard passing mark for the season and has seized control of the Rebel offense.
After throwing an early 9-yard touchdown to Isaiah Ealey, now South Greene’s leading receiver this season, Susong checked off at the line before throwing his second touchdown pass, a 4-yard quick screen to Dion Blair.
“He’s making good decisions now, that’s the thing,” Jones said. “I told him now that I trust him, I’ll start letting him make some checks. That touchdown to Dion was a check out of a running play … he’s gotten better at reading defenses.”
York Institute will line up in a four-man front defensively, trying to stop the Rebels’ ground game. But Jones noticed on film the Dragons will switch to three down linemen and drop eight should the Rebels’ passing game start clicking.
The weather could have a say in offensive schemes, as multiple forecasts have called for a 100% chance of rain Friday night.
Freshman running back Nash Rader won’t be available, but senior Conner Race and junior Keshawn Engram will be. Race leads the Rebels with his 472 yards and five touchdowns rushing this season, and Engram has two rushing touchdowns with 203 yards.
“That’s tough because Nash had a great game … but we were rotating all three of them,” Jones said. “Nash just had a good game the other night (130 yards) and we rolled with him. We feel comfortable at running back.”
The Dragons are seeking their fourth state quarterfinal berth, and first since reaching the state semifinals in 2009.
The teams kick off from Jamestown, located in the Central Time zone, Friday night at 8 p.m. Eastern.
SOUTH GREENE
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
Player Att Yds TD
Conner Race 88 472 5
Nash Rader 63 340 5
Keshawn Engram 45 203 2
Derek Miller 13 106 2
Levi Treadway 9 84
Phillip Blair 9 37 1
Cody Rambo 6 26
Isaiah Ealey 2 24
Zeke Rader 5 22
Jacob Susong 23 20
Dion Blair 7 17
Thomas Tesnear 2 4
Trey Gentry 1 -5
TEAM 9 -39
TOTALS 282 1,311 15
PASSING
Player Comp Att Yds TD INT
Jacob Susong 89 153 1,203 13 7
Nash Rader 13 30 95 1 2
TOTALS 102 183 1,298 14 9
RECEIVING
Player Rec Yds TD
Isaiah Ealey 19 266 3
Conner Race 18 238 2
Cody Rambo 19 163 1
T.J. Buckner 4 140 1
Trey Gentry 8 121 2
Keshawn Engram 5 109 2
Nash Rader 6 84 1
Dion Blair 11 69 1
Noah Robinson 4 54
Thomas Tesnear 4 39 1
Jase Roderick 2 6
Derek Miller 1 5
Caleb Smith 1 4
TOTALS 102 1,298 14
SCORING
Player TD XP 2pt FG Pts
Conner Race 7 0 1 0 44
Nash Rader 6 0 0 0 36
Isaiah Ealey 4 0 0 0 24
Keshawn Engram 4 0 0 0 24
Cody Rambo 2 0 3 0 18
Brant Wilhoit 0 13 0 0 13
Dion Blair 2 0 0 0 12
Phillip Blair 2 0 0 0 12
Trey Gentry 2 0 0 0 12
Derek Miller 2 0 0 0 12
T.J. Buckner 1 0 0 0 6
Thomas Tesnear 1 0 0 0 6
Noah Robinson 0 0 1 0 2
TOTALS 33 13 5 0 221