JONESBOROUGH — Terry Hoese didn’t have trouble finding South Greene’s brightest spot Friday night.
Conner Marshall fought through foul trouble to lead the Rebels’ offense. But tournament host David Crockett’s length proved difficult in the Hardee’s Classic semifinal round, as the Pioneers pulled away for a 58-38 win.
Marshall, the only South Greene player to score in every quarter, led the Rebels (1-3) with 13 points before fouling out late.
“Conner Marshall gave me everything he had tonight,” Hoese said. “If I had one bright spot tonight, he was it. He decided he didn’t want to lose.”
Marshall banked in a short jumper to give South Greene its only lead at 5-4.
T.J. Buckner banked in a pair of shots, before Andrew Thornburg hit a 3-pointer to cut Crockett’s lead after one quarter to 14-12.
But Crockett (3-2) didn’t allow another field goal until the 2:30 mark of the second quarter, building a 26-13 lead in between.
After Cooper Kelley’s second 3-pointer pulled the Rebels within 31-18, the Pioneers steadily pulled away, starting when Reagan Cash put back a miss as the first half expired.
Shooting woes plagued the Rebels, who went 9-of-19 at the free throw line and 5-of-20 from 3-point range.
South Greene also played without two of its starting guards, one due to illness and the other due to injury.
“Playing a zone and giving up layups, we’ve got a lot of stuff we’ve got to fix,” Hoese said.
Cash scored 14 points, and Gavin Pearce had 12 to lead Crockett, which will play Unicoi County for the Hardee’s Classic championship.
Buckner added seven points, while Woody Hixson and Kelley each had six for South Greene.
SG 12 6 13 7 — 38
DC 14 19 14 11 — 58
SG (38): Conner Marshall 13, T.J. Buckner 7, Woody Hixson 6, Cooper Kelley 6, Andrew Thornburg 5, Zane Winter 1.
DC (58): Reagan Cash 14, Gavin Pearce 12, Kolby Jones 8, Jacob Arnold 7, Colin Beason 7, Bradley Gouge 4, Brady McGuire 3, Drake Shingledecker 2, Jake Fox 1.
3-pointers: Cooper Kelley 2, Jacob Arnold, Colin Beason, Woody Hixson, Conner Marshall, Brady McGuire, Gavin Pearce, Andrew Thornburg.
CONSOLATION BRACKET NORTH GREENE 74 UNAKA 57
Sam English clearly got the message about needing to score more.
He almost hit double figures in the first half Friday evening, helping North Greene quickly pull away from Unaka 74-57 in the Hardee’s Classic.
Both he and Jason Britton hit from 3-point range three times, and twice in the first half. English buried one more triple in the fourth quarter to make it a 64-44 game, finishing with 14 points.
“Good to see (English) make a few shots,” North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said. “He should be an All-League player. He should be a double digit scorer, and he’s got to look to score.”
He certainly did Friday.
Britton, as usual, led the Huskies (4-2) in scoring with his 30 points, which included a first-quarter dunk. His pull-up jumper in the second quarter started a 6-0 North Greene run which built a 28-16 lead. He and English hit from 3-point range for a 40-26 lead.
Only once more did Unaka (0-3) pull within single digits, before Bennett McLain’s 3-pointer gave North Greene a 45-33 lead.
Luca May also hit double figures, scoring all 10 of his points in the first half.
“When Luca settles in, he’s going to be a really good player,” Tarlton said. “From our third and fourth spot to our 10th and 11th spot, there’s not much difference … I’m excited for what we’re going to be, but we can’t skip the adversity. If we endure that, the prize will be at the end.”
Mason Wilson buried five 3-pointers to lead the Rangers with 18 points. Marcus Shomaker added 14.
McLain’s third-quarter triple started a 12-1 North Greene run, which included Lawson Davenport’s and-one. Dennis Malone hit an early 3-pointer for an early 19-8 Huskies lead.
U 12 19 11 15 — 57
NG 22 20 19 13 — 74
U (57): Mason Wilson 18, Marcus Shomaker 14, Landon Ramsey 9, Jackson Deyton 4, Brayden Powell 4, Kaiden Benway 3, Logan Lewis 3, Austin Lambert 2.
NG (74): Jason Britton 30, Sam English 14, Luca May 10, Bennett McLain 9, Dennis Malone 5, Lawson Davenport 4, Tyler Britton 2.
3-pointers: Mason Wilson 5, Jason Britton 3, Sam English 3, Logan Lewis, Dennis Malone, Bennett McLain.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 77 HAPPY VALLEY 51
Brock Rush showed he can run the point too.
Starting in Friday’s game against Happy Valley, Rush hit double figures before halftime and helped the Black Knights roll past Happy Valley 77-51.
Rush went 7-of-7 at the free throw line, including his and-one, before adding a pull-up jumper to cap his 11-point first half. His 3-pointer to start the third quarter put the Black Knights (4-1) ahead 41-27. Rush, one of three players in double figures, finished with 14 points.
“Brock played tremendous,” Chuckey-Doak coach Sam Broyles said. “Probably the best game he’s played for us. Usually Isaiah (Treadway) would’ve started there. Brock got that role tonight, and he made the most out of it.”
Treadway did score nine points for the Black Knights, who led 18-14 after one quarter and 38-27 at the break after Cadin Tullock’s 3-pointer.
Tullock fired in 26 points to lead all scorers. He was the only Black Knight to score in all four quarters, including his 11-point second period. He added four baskets in the fourth quarter.
Christian Derry hit two layups and a dunk in the first quarter, finishing with 16 points.
“I thought we started playing more together as the game went on,” Broyles said. “When we threw to Christian, he looked for cutters, just like when we threw it to Cadin. Same way with Dillon (Shelton).
“We have to do a better job defensively. We gave up too many open 3s.”
Ethan Grindstaff hit an early 3 and scored all six of his points in the first quarter.
Chuckey-Doak led 16-5 early before Happy Valley closed the gap to four points. Rush’s and-one to start the second quarter began a 7-0 Black Knight run. The Warriors never got closer than eight points in the second quarter or 12 points in the second half.
Dakota Grindstaff made four 3-pointers and led the Warriors (0-3) with 14 points.
HV 14 13 11 13 — 51
C-D 18 20 17 22 — 77
HV (51): Dakota Grindstaff 14, James Murray 9, Colby Chausee 7, Cole Deakins 6, Dylan Furr 4, Steven Perry 4, Sidney Hoilman 3, Donovan Maxwell 3, Hunter Moody 1.
C-D (77): Cadin Tullock 26, Christian Derry 16, Brock Rush 14, Isaiah Treadway 9, Ethan Grindstaff 6, Gage Crum 3, Brasen Murvin 3.
3-pointers: Dakota Grindstaff 4, Cole Deakins 2, Gage Crum, Ethan Grindstaff, James Murray, Brock Rush, Cadin Tullock.
UP NEXT
The Hardee’s Classic wraps up on Saturday.
The Chuckey-Doak and North Greene boys play for fifth place at 12:30 p.m.
The West Greene and Chuckey-Doak girls meet for third place at 2 p.m.
South Greene’s boys face Providence Academy for third place at 3:30 p.m.