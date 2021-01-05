Their first game in over three weeks was a wild one on Monday night, but the South Greene boys figured out a way to earn a win over visiting Hampton.
With the lead changing six times, the Bulldogs led most of the night until South Greene swung in front late and held on for a 73-70 victory.
“It’s been almost a month since we last played and we still have some kids out. I knew tonight was going to be tough, Hampton is a well-coached team,” South Greene coach Terry Hoese said. “We somehow played well enough that we were able to pull it out at the end. I’m proud of this group.”
Prior to Monday the last time South Greene took the floor was on Dec. 11 in a 55-46 loss to Grainger. The loss to the Grizzlies was the third straight loss for the Rebels, which made Monday’s return to action even more valuable as the Rebels return to District 2-2A play on Tuesday at West Greene.
“These last few weeks have been horrible. It’s been hard not getting to play,” Hoese said. “We have come in and tried to get up and down the floor in practice, but it’s not the same. We have tried to do a lot of five-on-five work, but its not the same as playing a game. We have worked a lot on shooting, and it looks like that paid off tonight. Hopefully it will pay tomorrow night in a big one.”
Monday’s fourth quarter started with Hampton leading 56-50, but South Greene started by making stops on the defensive end and then making tough baskets on the offensive end.
Isaac Hoese got things started with a 3-pointer from the corner, and then Aydan Hawk followed with another triple that closed the gap to 58-56 with 7:06 left to play.
The Rebels took the lead at 61-60 when Chandler Filler hit a pull-up jumper from the block. The lead reached 65-60 after Luke Myers put in jumper from the wing and then powered in a layup over bruising center Connor Burleson.
Myers led South Greene with 20 points, nine in the fourth quarter.
“Luke was huge for us late,” Hoese said. “He played well tonight. Defensively he made a bunch of stops and made a couple steals in the post late. He did a little bit of everything tonight, including getting some important buckets.”
Hampton closed the gap to 68-66 with 3:19 left to play when Burleson started a fast break with a block on one end that Logan Whitehead finished with a layup on the other end.
With 2:26 left, Myers sent a long outlet pass to Ty Bailey that Bailey laid off the glass while all alone on the other end for a 72-66 lead.
After that South Greene tried to slow the game, but miscues kept giving Hampton chances.
Morgan Lyons put in a pair of buckets to close the gap to 72-70 with 24 seconds left, but the Rebels were able hang on for the win.
The night started with the teams trading buckets through most of the first quarter with Hampton’s lead alternating between one and three points. Hawk scored six points in the period for the Rebels, while Lyons scored six for the Bulldogs on the way to a 20-15 lead.
In the second quarter, the Rebels started making hard runs to the rim and went on an 8-2 run – led by six points from Bailey – to take a 23-22 lead. After Myers stole the ball at mid court and turned it into a three-point play, South Greene held a 26-22 advantage.
Less than a minute later, a free throw by Whitehead had Hampton back on top at 27-26.
An 8-0 stretch from Hampton that included a pair of triples from Michael Harrison and an elbow jumper from Burleson gave the Bulldogs a 39-31 advantage, their largest of the night.
The first half ended with Hawk hitting a 3-pointer for South Greene that cut Hampton’s lead to 39-34.
South Greene tied the game 39-39 with 6:29 left in the third quarter when Fillers stole the ball and went the length of the floor for a layup.
The Rebels earned the lead again at 46-44 on a fast-break layup by Fillers.
Hampton hit a trio of 3-pointers to close the quarter with a 56-50 lead.
In addition to 20 points from Myers, South Greene got 15 each from Hawk and Bailey, and 10 from Fillers.
“That was good to see tonight, because it has not been that way recently,” Hoese said. “We lost three in a row and I told them I was disappointed in how we were playing. We were playing like a bunch of individuals, and I was glad to see us play more like a team tonight.”
Harrison led Hampton with 16 points, Whitehead had 13, Burleson 12 and Lyons 10.
South Greene 15 19 16 23 — 73
Hampton 20 19 17 14 — 70
South Greene: Myers 20, Hawk 15, Bailey 15, Fillers 10, Hoese 7, Thornburg 4, Higgins 2.
Hampton: Harrsion 16, Whithead 13, Burleson 12, Lyons 10, Jenkins 6, Holtsclaw 6, Henry 2, Jones 2, Vines 2, McCurry 1.