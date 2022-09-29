Come rain or shine, South Greene coach Shawn Jones knows what to expect.
By now, South Greene is used to the media spectacle that comes with playing Hampton, especially when a region championship hangs in the balance.
For the third straight year, WCYB will televise the clash between the Rebels and Bulldogs on its Friday Night Rivals. The previous two years certainly didn’t disappoint, with the Rebels winning 35-31 in 2020 and 28-22 at Hampton last season. South Greene also claimed a 36-30 decision in 2018. A win this week would give the Rebels (2-4, 2-0 Region 1-2A) their third consecutive region title and fourth in five years. Hampton won the only other region championship during that stretch, coming in 2019.
“It’s exciting,” Jones said. “We’ve beaten them three of the last four times, so they’ll be hungry.”
Quarterback Conor Jones graduated, but the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs (5-0, 1-0) return senior tailback Levi Lunsford. Against conference rival Happy Valley before last week’s bye, Lunsford ran for 161 yards and a touchdown in the first half before resting.
But don’t expect South Greene’s to be intimidated. Against Chuckey-Doak’s explosive offense, the Rebels allowed just 11 total yards in the first half, which included minus-4 rushing and no first downs.
“What we did in the first half was tremendous,” Jones said. “Hampton, they’re run heavy like they always are. We know what they’re gong to do. We just have to stop it.”
Junior quarterback Dylan Trivett went 6-of-9 for 91 yards and three second-quarter scores against Happy Valley. Chance Point caught two of the scoring tosses, with Brody Hicks grabbing the other.
Dominique Burleson and freshman Peyton Townsend both ran for touchdowns after halftime. Grayson Young returned his third-quarter interception 45 yards for Hampton’s other score.
Happy Valley is the only common opponent between the teams so far, with Hampton winning 49-0 at home and South Greene winning 34-0 on the road.
RUNNING RACE
South Greene’s ground attack came to life against Chuckey-Doak, with Conner Race gaining 125 yards on 18 carries. His touchdown put the Rebels ahead 6-0 early. He also caught three passes from Jacob Susong for 20 yards and leads South Greene in both rushing and receiving yards.
“It had been tough sledding running the ball a little bit, but these last two games, Conner has run the ball hard,” Jones said. “Wasn’t really a surprise, just a big positive for us.
“We’ve got to sustain some drives with running the ball. Can’t have 35- or 40-second possessions with a three-and-out.”
Hunter Burkey, Zander Thompson and Phillip Blair all made tackles behind the line of scrimmage last week, with Derek Miller seemingly nearby on every tackle.
Friday’s kickoff from Rebel Hill is set for 7 p.m.
SOUTH GREENE
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
Player
Att
Yds
TD
|Conner Race
|46
|237
|2
|Keshawn Engram
|30
|144
|2
|Derek Miller
|13
|106
|2
|Nash Rader
|18
|61
|1
|Phillip Blair
|7
|31
|Cody Rambo
|6
|26
|Isaiah Ealey
|2
|24
|Dion Blair
|5
|20
|Jacob Susong
|14
|10
|Zeke Rader
|2
|5
|Thomas Tesnear
|2
|4
|Levi Treadway
|1
|0
|Trey Gentry
|1
|-5
|TEAM
|5
|-32
|TOTALS
|152
|631
|7
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Jacob Susong
|38
|81
|466
|4
|6
|Nash Rader
|11
|23
|51
|0
|2
|TOTALS
|49
|104
|517
|4
|8
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Conner Race
|12
|143
|1
|Keshawn Engram
|4
|78
|1
|Isaiah Ealey
|5
|69
|Noah Robinson
|4
|54
|Cody Rambo
|7
|51
|Dion Blair
|5
|35
|T.J. Buckner
|2
|32
|1
|Thomas Tesnear
|3
|30
|1
|Trey Gentry
|4
|14
|Jase Roderick
|2
|6
|Derek Miller
|1
|5
|TOTALS
|49
|517
|4
SCORING
|Player
|TD
|XP
|2pt
|FG
|Pts
|Keshawn Engram
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Conner Race
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Derek Miller
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Brant Wilhoit
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|Phillip Blair
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|T.J. Buckner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Isaiah Ealey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Nash Rader
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Thomas Tesnear
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Cody Rambo
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Noah Robinson
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|TOTALS
|13
|7
|2
|0
|89