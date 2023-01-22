JOHNSON CITY — South Greene wasn’t about to squander another lead.
Leading by 12 after three quarters, the Rebels saw University High rally before holding off the host Buccaneers 74-70 on Saturday.
The Rebels (13-9) led 34-16 at halftime and took a 47-35 lead to the final period, where they shot 14-of-21 at the free throw line. T.J. Buckner went 5-of-6, part of his 13-point fourth quarter which included four field goals.
Buckner led South Greene with 19 points, Hayden Birdwell had 15, Cooper Kelley 14 and Jase Roderick 11.
Birdwell scored 11 of his points and Roderick made a triple in the first half, with Kelley hitting two 3-pointers after intermission.
Andrew Thornburg and Woody Hixson both made a 3 while scoring seven and five points respectively, with Conner Marshall adding three.
Five players scored in double figures for the Buccaneers (12-7), led by 20 points from A.J. Murphy. Andrew Cole scored 14, Peter Boywewicz 12, Mason Croley 11 and Brady Weems 10. University made five of its eight 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
LADY REBELS ROLL
South Greene didn’t allow a field goal until the second quarter, cruising to a 72-16 win at University High.
The Lady Rebels (14-6), winners of five straight, led 19-1 after one quarter and 39-6 at the half before taking a 65-8 lead to the fourth
Jordyn Roderick and Kortnei Bailey led South Greene with 17 and 14 points respectively. Madison Hensley, who hit a 3-pointer as did Roderick, added nine points. Ryleigh Gregg scored seven, Haley Susong six, Ari Hoese five and Natalie Foshie four.