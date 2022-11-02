The latest “how it started vs. how it’s going” social media post might as well feature South Greene’s football team.
The Rebels seem to have found their way as the playoffs approach.
Riding a three-game winning streak, South Greene (5-5) returns to Rebel Hill for another first-round home playoff game. And the Rebels are all too familiar with their opponent.
Rockwood (6-4), which had won four straight games before last week’s 32-0 conference loss at York Institute, saw both its 2019 and 2020 seasons end in the 2A playoffs at South Greene.
“They’ll have some motivation, but we feel like we’re ready,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “We had a good off week last week, which was much needed. It’s the second season. Everybody in the state is 0-0 so we’re excited.”
Sitting at 2-5 before a 58-7 win at North Greene, the Rebels had appeared snakebitten at times early in the season.
Not so in their last two games. South Greene rallied from a 15-6 deficit at Johnson County, with Cody Rambo’s fumble return giving the Rebels the winning score, not to mention a morale boost for the following week’s 19-7 win at Class 4A Seymour.
“We got to talking as a coaching staff, that maybe we’ve turned a corner,” Jones said. “The boys are upbeat. We’re ready for the playoffs.”
ROCKWOOD RUNS
Led by 27th-year head coach John Webb, the Tigers will bring their potent wing-T offense to South Greene.
Three players have crossed the 500-yard rushing mark for the Tigers, led by 1,052 yards and eight touchdowns from Dakota Waldo-Jolly — fresh off a recent football visit to ETSU.
Fullback Gerald “Pudge” Hannibal ranks second with 627 yards and a team-high 13 touchdowns, while Dryston Turner has 546 yards and nine scores. Quarterback Landon Watts threw only five times in last week’s loss at York, having passed for 26 yards while rushing for 33. All four players are seniors.
But Jones indicated the score at York wasn’t indicative of the Tigers, as Waldo-Jolly left with an injury during the first quarter. Fellow senior running back Eric Thurmond was also out, and Turner visibly hobbled. While Jones isn’t sure of their status for Friday, he’s naturally preparing as if they’ll play.
“The wing-T is a lot of misdirection,” he said. “We know they’ll be prepared and we’ll just have to be ready defensively, which we’ve played well defensively all year.”
Trevin Trew and Brodie Webb combined for 32 yards rushing last week.
Senior linebacker Derek Miller leads the Rebels in tackles with 73 total, which includes three for loss with an interception and a forced fumble. Fellow senior Hunter Burkey has a team-high 14 stops for loss, and Phillip Blair has six along with two forced fumbles. Conner Race and Isaiah Ealey both have three interceptions.
OFFENSE IN SYNC
Sophomore quarterback Jacob Susong needs just 37 yards passing to hit the 1,000 mark for the season. Five players have hit the 100-yard receiving mark, with Race leading the Rebels in both receiving yards and rushing yards.
Freshman Nash Rader has passed Keshawn Engram for second place in total rushing yards, having found a home in the Rebel backfield while also lining up at quarterback on certain occasions.
“We feel like we’ve got a three-headed monster back there,” Jones said. “We can just rotate them every other play or if one of them is doing really well, we might leave him in for a few plays … they’re all really good athletes.”
Rockwood’s defensive alignment will depend on South Greene’s strategy. The Tigers have typically lined up in an odd front to stop the run but gone to a four-man front against teams who spread the field. Turner also has five interceptions for the Rockwood defense.
Not since 2017 has South Greene failed to reach the second round of the playoffs.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday on Rebel Hill.
SOUTH GREENE
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Conner Race
|80
|430
|5
|Nash Rader
|48
|210
|2
|Keshawn Engram
|42
|192
|2
|Derek Miller
|13
|106
|2
|Levi Treadway
|9
|84
|Phillip Blair
|9
|37
|1
|Cody Rambo
|6
|26
|Isaiah Ealey
|2
|24
|Dion Blair
|6
|20
|Jacob Susong
|17
|15
|Zeke Rader
|2
|5
|Thomas Tesnear
|2
|4
|Trey Gentry
|1
|-5
|TEAM
|6
|-32
|TOTALS
|243
|1,116
|12
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Jacob Susong
|72
|133
|963
|11
|7
|Nash Rader
|13
|30
|95
|1
|2
|TOTALS
|85
|163
|1,058
|12
|9
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Conner Race
|18
|238
|2
|Isaiah Ealey
|14
|202
|2
|Cody Rambo
|16
|113
|1
|Keshawn Engram
|5
|109
|2
|T.J. Buckner
|3
|107
|1
|Trey Gentry
|7
|92
|2
|Noah Robinson
|4
|54
|Nash Rader
|3
|50
|1
|Dion Blair
|7
|39
|Thomas Tesnear
|4
|39
|1
|Jase Roderick
|2
|6
|Derek Miller
|1
|5
|Caleb Smith
|1
|4
|TOTALS
|85
|1,058
|12
SCORING
|Player
|TD
|XP
|2pt
|FG
|Pts
|Conner Race
|7
|0
|1
|0
|44
|Keshawn Engram
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Isaiah Ealey
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nash Rader
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cody Rambo
|2
|0
|1
|0
|14
|Brant Wilhoit
|0
|13
|0
|0
|13
|Phillip Blair
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Trey Gentry
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Derek Miller
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Dion Blair
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|T.J. Buckner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Thomas Tesnear
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Noah Robinson
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|TOTALS
|28
|13
|3
|0
|187