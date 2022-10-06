BAILEYTON — Eric Tilson admitted it – he’s tired of opposing players having career nights against the North Greene defense.
And while South Greene’s offense has struggled at times, he knows fundamentals are vital if the Huskies don’t want it to happen again.
The Rebels have scored just one touchdown in the past two weeks, though both of South Greene’s previous opponents are now ranked in the Associated Press Top 10 – Chuckey-Doak eighth in Class 3A while Hampton maintained its No. 1 2A ranking.
“Going to be an interesting week, but we're trying to establish the run,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “We tried to do that last week and we just hit a buzzsaw.”
South Greene (2-5) was held to minus-12 total yards against Hampton, which didn’t allow a first down until the final minute. But the previous week, Conner Race had rushed for 125 yards against Chuckey-Doak.
Whereas Jacob Susong went the distance at quarterback against the Black Knights, Nash Rader played quarterback the entire game last week. But Jones expects to use both at North Greene (1-6).
Race leads South Greene in both rushing and receiving yards.
“Conner’s been playing well, and Keshawn (Engram) is finally getting better,” Jones said. “Both (Susong and Rader) are good athletes, but we just felt like we needed to go a different way last week … we just have to go 1-0 this week. Have to look at it that way the rest of the season.”
Against Cosby, the Huskies allowed 340 yards and five touchdowns rushing to Slate Shropshire. And North Greene could also face Rader in the backfield with Susong at quarterback.
“We’ve got to take care of their skill guys and trust each other,” Tilson said. “(South Greene) will be physical. We have to do a good job filling the gaps in the run game and balancing everything.”
BATTLE OF BACKS
Yeshua Vaught is averaging nearly 4.4 yards per carry in North Greene’s backfield, needing just 281 more yards to reach 1,000 for his sophomore season.
Junior quarterback Grayson Collins, meanwhile, is averaging nearly 5.8 yards a carry in addition to his 553 yards and six touchdowns passing. He threw two against Cosby, one to Jake Duffy and the other to Thomas Darnell, while rushing for two himself.
“We’re due for a big one, and this would be a big one,” Tilson said of the contest. “This is one of those games where we have to find different and unique ways to get our playmakers the ball. South Greene, they’re a stout defense. That’s what they’ve been known for lately.”
Not even Chuckey-Doak’s explosive offense could do much in the first half against the Rebels. Despite trailing 14-6 at halftime, South Greene had limited the Black Knights to 11 total yards and no first downs before tiring in the second half.
Through seven games, West Greene is the only common opponent between the teams. The Buffaloes defeated South Greene 16-14 on a late field goal before winning at North Greene 56-7.
The Rebels and Huskies square off at The Tundra on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
NORTH GREENE
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Yeshua Vaught
|164
|719
|7
|Grayson Collins
|76
|440
|5
|Christian Cogdill
|24
|36
|1
|Colton Robbins
|1
|8
|Levi Finkle
|2
|1
|TEAM
|3
|0
|Ryder Stover
|10
|-7
|Jake Duffy
|3
|-22
|TOTALS
|283
|1,175
|13
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Grayson Collins
|32
|96
|553
|6
|9
|Jake Duffy
|3
|7
|19
|0
|0
|Isaac Gaby
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|TEAM
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|37
|107
|577
|6
|9
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Jake Duffy
|7
|200
|3
|Colton Robbins
|7
|116
|Yeshua Vaught
|2
|90
|1
|Nic Mitchell
|7
|80
|Thomas Darnell
|4
|39
|1
|Corbin Hayes
|6
|34
|1
|Kaleb Fields
|4
|18
|TOTALS
|37
|577
|6
SCORING
|Player
|TD
|XP
|2pt
|FG
|Pts
|Yeshua Vaught
|8
|0
|1
|0
|50
|Grayson Collins
|5
|0
|1
|0
|32
|Jake Duffy
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Corbin Hayes
|1
|0
|1
|0
|8
|Christian Cogdill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Thomas Darnell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Kaleb Fields
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|TOTALS
|19
|1
|3
|0
|121
SOUTH GREENE
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Conner Race
|52
|239
|2
|Keshawn Engram
|31
|138
|2
|Derek Miller
|13
|106
|2
|Nash Rader
|27
|40
|1
|Phillip Blair
|7
|31
|Cody Rambo
|6
|26
|Isaiah Ealey
|2
|24
|Dion Blair
|5
|20
|Jacob Susong
|14
|10
|Levi Treadway
|3
|6
|Zeke Rader
|2
|5
|Thomas Tesnear
|2
|4
|Trey Gentry
|1
|-5
|TEAM
|5
|-32
|TOTALS
|170
|612
|7
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Jacob Susong
|38
|81
|466
|4
|6
|Nash Rader
|12
|29
|58
|0
|2
|TOTALS
|50
|110
|524
|4
|8
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Conner Race
|13
|150
|1
|Keshawn Engram
|4
|78
|1
|Isaiah Ealey
|5
|69
|Noah Robinson
|4
|54
|Cody Rambo
|7
|51
|Dion Blair
|5
|35
|T.J. Buckner
|2
|32
|1
|Thomas Tesnear
|3
|30
|1
|Trey Gentry
|4
|14
|Jase Roderick
|2
|6
|Derek Miller
|1
|5
|TOTALS
|50
|524
|4
SCORING
|Player
|TD
|XP
|2pt
|FG
|Pts
|Keshawn Engram
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Conner Race
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Derek Miller
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Brant Wilhoit
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|Phillip Blair
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|T.J. Buckner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Isaiah Ealey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Nash Rader
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Thomas Tesnear
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Cody Rambo
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Noah Robinson
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|TOTALS
|13
|7
|2
|0
|89