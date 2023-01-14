South Greene’s boys controlled the second half, and thus their own destiny in the district standings after Friday night.
The Rebels trailed by three points at halftime but dominated the rest of the game, taking down Johnson County 60-46 on Rebel Hill.
Free throw shooting wasn’t a problem for South Greene (11-8, 3-0 District 1-2A) this night. The Rebels made 8-of-9 in the fourth quarter and 10-of-12 in the second half.
Jase Roderick and T.J. Buckner led South Greene with 15 and 14 points respectively. Buckner, who scored 10 second-half points, and Cooper Kelley both hit from 3-point range in the fourth quarter.
Conner Marshall added nine points, Andrew Thornburg had seven and Kelley six on two 3-pointers. Hayden Birdwell scored his five points, including a triple, in the first quarter. Hunter Toth and Woody Hixson each scored their two points on fourth-quarter free throws.
South Greene led 16-10 after one, but the Longhorns (6-7, 0-2) rallied to take a 29-26 halftime lead. But the Rebels allowed just two field goals in the third quarter and took a 40-35 lead to the fourth.
Eli Dickens made four 3s and led Johnson County with a game-high 17 points.
GIRLS HAVE NO TROUBLE
Six players had scored by the end of the first quarter, an indication of the night ahead as the Lady Rebels cruised to an 80-29 victory on Rebel Hill.
Five players hit double figures for the Lady Rebels 11-6, 3-0 District 1-2A), led by an 18-point effort from Haley Susong. She already had four of her eight field goals after her 10-point first quarter, adding three more baskets in the second.
Ryleigh Gregg scored 10 of her 16 points in the first half, likewise making three baskets in the second quarter.
Hailey Brooks added 13 points, scoring an and-one and two more field goals in the third quarter.
Jordyn Roderick and Madison Hensley scored 10 points apiece, combining for 13 in the first half. Roderick’s 12 rebounds also gave her a double-double.
Ari Hoese grabbed 10 rebounds to go with her five points and five assists. Kortnei Bailey scored six points, and Sam Birdwell had two.
The Lady Rebels led 29-9 after one quarter and 47-17 at the half, before taking a 69-22 lead over the Lady Longhorns (6-9, 0-2) to the fourth.
UP NEXT
South Greene visits district and county rival Chuckey-Doak on Tuesday.