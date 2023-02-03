Foul trouble hindered Hayden Birdwell’s impact early, but evidently not his confidence.
With South Greene struggling to deliver the knockout blow to sixth-ranked Chuckey-Doak, Birdwell found himself open from the perimeter. Without hesitation, Birdwell hit from 3-point range — three times — to help the Rebels clinch the District 1-2A regular season title with Friday’s 74-69 win over the visiting Black Knights.
“They’re all good shots if they go in,” South Greene coach Terry Hoese joked after the game. “I wanted to choke him when he took them. But he knocked them down. He and Cooper Kelley tonight, can’t say enough.”
The scorebook said plenty. Kelley drained six 3-pointers and led South Greene (16-10, 7-1 District 1-2A) with his 24-point effort. Birdwell scored all 12 of his points in the fourth quarter, nine coming from behind the 3-point line.
Birdwell’s last two triples came from the left corner with 2:36 and 1:43 remaining. The first made it 68-59, before his final dagger put the Rebels up 72-63.
After making three 3-pointers in the opening quarter, Kelley added his fifth and sixth 3-pointers in the third period. The last gave the Rebels a 51-35 cushion before the Black Knights (21-5, 5-3) began to rally.
Cadin Tullock hit a 3-pointer to get the Black Knights within 56-49, before his layup made it a 63-58 game. Birdwell then put back a miss to stall the comeback.
DERRY SCORES 1,000TH POINT
Christian Derry, who entered the game with 985 points, scored 12 in the first half. He buried his third 3-pointer in the third quarter to join Tullock in Chuckey-Doak’s 1,000-point club. Derry led the Black Knights with 23 points.
Ethan Grindstaff added 17, and his putback with two minutes left cut the deficit to 69-63 before Birdwell’s final 3. Tullock finished with 15.
TJ Buckner, who energized the home crowd with his first-quarter dunk, and Andrew Thornburg both had 10 points for South Greene.
“This was good for our team, good for our program,” Hoese said. “These kids work their butts off. Well deserved for them. They came out jacked up tonight. They were ready to go.”
The Rebels led throughout the first half, starting when Kelley’s first triple made it 5-4 and started an 8-0 run. South Greene led by as many as 14 points in the second quarter.
SOUTH GREENE 74
CHUCKEY-DOAK 69
|C-D
|6
|16
|20
|27
|—
|69
|SG
|16
|18
|19
|21
|—
|74
C-D (69): Christian Derry 23, Ethan Grindstaff 17, Cadin Tullock 15, Isaiah Treadway 7, Dillon Shelton 6, Luke Myers 1.
SG (74): Cooper Kelley 24, Hayden Birdwell 12, TJ Buckner 10, Andrew Thornburg 10, Conner Marshall 7, Jase Roderick 7, Woody Hixson 2, Hunter Toth 2.
3-pointers: SG 12 (Kelley 6, Birdwell 3, Buckner, Roderick, Thornburg); C-D 4 (Derry 3, Tullock).
ANOTHER TRIPLE-DOUBLE FOR RODERICK
Not quite a shooting clinic, at least in the first half. But South Greene, again, persevered to earn itself another conference championship.
The South Greene girls wrapped up another No. 1 seed for the District 1-2A tournament with Friday’s 56-41 win over Chuckey-Doak on Rebel Hill.
Jordyn Roderick recorded another triple double for the Lady Rebels (18-6, 8-0 District 1-2A), who have now won nine consecutive games. Despite not feeling 100%, Roderick led South Greene with 16 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.
Ari Hoese and Madison Hensley both finished in double figures with 11 and 10 points. Hoese scored nine straight Lady Rebel points to end the second quarter, two 3-pointers with an and-one for a 28-18 halftime lead.
“Got a really good spark form Ari there when she came in during the second quarter,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “We gave her another look and it was a 180-degree turnaround from her first appearance. When you have confidence in kids, they’ll go out there and perform.”
After two straight layups by Ryleigh Gregg, Hensley buried a 3-pointer with time running out in the third quarter. Her layup to start the fourth made it a 44-27 game.
The Lady Black Knights (14-13, 6-2), who went from a six-win season last year to runner-up in the district standings, couldn’t get closer than 14 in the final quarter.
Courtnee Jones led Chuckey-Doak with 13 points, which included two 3-pointers. The first broke a 6-6 tie as the Lady Black Knights took an early three-point lead.
Roderick’s baseline jumper to end the first quarter started a 10-0 run, during which Roderick added a 3-pointer and a three-point play.
Roderick did leave the game in the third quarter and noticeably limped after the game. Gregg didn’t know her immediate status following the game.
“Madison took a shot to the face there late in the game and she’s got a black eye,” Gregg noted. “Just been dropping like flies, our motto is next man up, got to be ready to jump on those opportunities. I like my team’s grittiness.”
SOUTH GREENE 56
CHUCKEY-DOAK 41
|C-D
|11
|7
|9
|14
|—
|41
|SG
|10
|18
|14
|14
|—
|56
C-D (41): Courtnee Jones 13, Kennedy Brown 7, Hayleigh Taylor 6, Faith Yokley 5, Taliah Johnson 4, Hayleigh Hensley 2, Bri Lowe 2, Adyson Ripley 2.
SG (56): Jordyn Roderick 16, Ari Hoese 11, Madison Hensley 10, Ryleigh Gregg 9, Hailey Brooks 6, Haley Susong 4.
3-pointers: SG 4 (Hoese 2, Hensley, Roderick); C-D 4 (Jones 2, Brown, Yokley).
UP NEXT
South Greene entertains another county rival, North Greene, on Saturday.
Chuckey-Doak visits University High Thursday and hosts Hampton on Saturday, Feb. 11.