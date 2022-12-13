HAMPTON — The South Greene Rebels held the Hampton Bulldogs 16 points below their season average on Monday night.
But the Rebels couldn’t score enough, turning the ball over 19 times and hitting just 14 of 26 free throws, and wound up with a 67-64 loss.
“We turned the ball over 19 times and we were 14 of 26 from the free throw line. We ain’t beating anybody that way,” said South Greene coach Terry Hoese, whose Rebels fall to 4-6. “The game should have been won.”
Hampton senior guard Cadon Buckles, who was named all-state as a junior while leading the Bulldogs to a state tournament berth last season, scored a game-high 27 points. He knocked down three 3-pointers and four of six free throws.
Hampton’s Hayden Campbell, a 6-foot-5 junior center, also gave South Greene fits. Muscling in short jumpers and layups while hitting five of six free throws, he finished with 21 points.
“(Buckles) put up 39 against West Greene, 24 against Unicoi, 20 against somebody else. (Campbell) is the man in the paint. If he catches it, he’s going to score or we’re going to foul him,” Hoese said. “All their players are good and they play hard.
“... I’m the worst loser in the world. I don’t want to lose any of them. But when you come up to Hampton, it’s a tough place to play. They’re a good team. It wouldn’t shock me to see them in the state championship come March. This is 23 years coaching for me and I don’t know that I’ve ever seen Hampton be bad. Hats off to them.”
South Greene led just three times — early in the third quarter and twice late in the fourth.
With 1:33 to play, South Greene’s Andrew Thornburg was fouled while making a layup and sank the ensuing free throw to lift the Rebels to a 62-61 edge.
Campbell dropped in two free throws to put Hampton back on top, 63-62, before South Greene got a layup from Jase Roderick for a 64-63 lead with 50 seconds left.
Hampton (6-1) then called a timeout to draw up a play, and Buckles dribbled around a double screen up top and got to the basket for a layup to push the Bulldogs to a 65-64 lead with 40 seconds to play.
South Greene was called for a travel with 16 seconds left, and Geno Carrico was fouled and hit two free throws with eight seconds left for the final margin, 67-64.
South Greene’s Woody Hixson got off an off-balance 3-pointer from well beyond the arc on the right wing, but the ball rolled across the back of the rim and off into Campbell’s hands as time expired.
South Greene had to play catch up from the start as Hampton jumped to a 15-6 lead midway through the first quarter.
Buckles ripped the net with a 3-pointer from the right wing to open the scoring and tallied seven points in the spurt, while Campbell hit three short jumpers for six points in the run.
Hampton led 17-10 after one quarter and took its biggest lead, 20-10, when Buckles opened the second period with a free throw and a fast-break layup.
South Greene’s Cooper Kelley then got hot, hitting two 3-pointers and scoring 12 points in a 16-8 run that cut Hampton’s lead to 28-26 with 1:50 to play in the second.
A layup from Buckles gave Hampton a 30-26 lead before South Greene’s Conner Marshall hit a 3 from up top to pull the Rebels within 30-29 with 40 seconds left in the period.
Buckles then sank two free throws for a 32-29 Hampton lead at halftime.
South Greene took its first lead, 35-34, when Hunter Toth hit two free throws and Roderick followed with a reverse layup at the 6:34 mark of the third quarter.
Hampton, though, went back up by nine points again, 50-41, with a 16-6 run. Buckles drained a 3 and scored six points in the spurt, Campbell had five points, including a three-point play, and Michael Anspaugh had a three-point play.
South Greene answered with an 11-2 run to tie it 52-52. Marshall sparked the spurt with a jumper in the lane. Kelley followed with a three-point play and then another free throw; Roderick had a three-point play; and Kelley capped the run with a runner from the left side to pull the Rebels even with 16 seconds to play in the third.
Buckles then hit a 3 from the right corner with two seconds left in the third to give Hampton a 55-52 lead going to the fourth.
Campbell opened the fourth with a jumper in the lane to give Hampton a 57-52 lead.
South Greene chipped away at the lead again, getting three free throws and a layup from Toth to tie it 57-57 at the 5:06 mark of the fourth.
Campbell hit a baseline jumper with a hand in his face to push Hampton on top 59-57 before T.J. Buckner and Roderick each hit a free throw to pull South Greene even 59-59.
A layup from Carrico gave Hampton a 61-59 lead, and Thornburg followed with his three-point play that pushed South Greene to a 62-61 lead with 1:33 to play and set up the game’s final sequence.
Kelley led South Greene with 21 points, while Roderick had 14. Thornburg and Toth each finished with nine points, and Marshall chipped in eight.
South Greene hosts David Crockett on Tuesday.
GIRLS Hampton 63 South Greene 57
South Greene led 37-28 at halftime and 50-43 at the end of three quarters but faltered in the fourth.
The Lady Rebels, now 8-3, hit just three of 12 shots and turned the ball over four times over the final eight minutes.
Hampton (6-0) hit four of nine shots from the floor and 11 of 12 free throws in the fourth.
South Greene led 54-50 midway through the fourth but scored just one point for nearly four minutes as Hampton went on a 13-1 run to grab a 63-55 lead.
Eleven of the Lady Bulldogs’ 13 points in the spurt came at the free throw line.
Hailey Brooks led South Greene with 21 points. Jordyn Roderick scored 11, and Kortnei Bailey and Madison Hensley each had nine.
Taylor Berry paced Hampton with 17 points. Macy Henry and Piper Helle each added 13, while Madi McClain finished with 11.
South Greene will host David Crockett on Tuesday.