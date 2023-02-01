MOUNTAIN CITY — With its taller players in foul trouble, South Greene had little choice but to use a smaller lineup late.
Height was just a number in this case, like the number of field goals the Rebels allowed for a stretch of 5:42 — zero. South Greene finally distanced itself from Johnson County late and picked up an important 48-37 win on the Longhorns’ senior night Tuesday.
Connor Simcox, Johnson County’s man in the middle who wasn’t fully healthy when the teams met on Rebel Hill, did score 11 points. But no other Longhorns reached double figures, and the Rebels (15-10, 6-1 District 1-2A) routinely disrupted any passing efforts in Simcox’s direction.
“Defensively, I thought we played pretty well,” South Greene coach Terry Hoese said. “The kids played hard. I never question that. They’re going to give me 100% whenever they take the floor.”
And the Rebels found just enough offense to go with it in the fourth quarter. Cooper Kelley and Johnson County’s Eli Dickens traded 3-pointers, keeping South Greene ahead 38-33 with 5:45 to play.
The Rebels didn’t allow another field goal until the final horn, having built a 48-35 lead by then. Jase Roderick went 6-of-6 a the foul line in the final period to cap his 20-point effort. Two of those came when he drew a foul just as Woody Hixson buried a 3-pointer.
“Jase got beat to death, but he had a big game,” Hoese said. “They’re physical.”
Kelley also hit double figures with 10 points.
After Roderick made a short jumper, Hunter Toth’s and-one put South Greene up 26-20 in the third quarter. Simcox cut the lead to 31-28 late in the frame.
Fresh off an upset win at then third-ranked Chuckey-Doak, Johnson County (10-10, 2-4) looked to stir up the district race even more Tuesday night.
The Longhorns raced to a 9-2 lead in the first quarter before eight straight Rebel points. After Kelley’s first triple, Roderick buried an off-balance 3-pointer at the horn for a 10-9 lead entering the second quarter. Hixson’s steal and layup tied the halftime score 16-16.
SOUTH GREENE 48
JOHNSON COUNTY 37
|SG
|10
|6
|17
|15
|—
|48
|JC
|9
|7
|12
|9
|—
|37
SG (48): Jase Roderick 20, Cooper Kelley 10, Woody Hixson 7, Hunter Toth 6, Conner Marshall 2, Andrew Thornburg 2, TJ Buckner 1.
JC (37): Connor Simcox 11, Skylar Lawson 8, Eli Dickens 6, Dalton Robinson 6, Graham Reece 3, Carson Jennings 2, Dalton Osborne 1.
3-pointers: SG 5 (Kelley 2, Hixson, Roderick, Toth); JC 4 (Dickens 2, Reece, Robinson).
LADY REBELS PUT ON CLINIC
About South Greene’s only mistake was taking one shot too many for coach Stephen Gregg’s liking.
By then, the Lady Rebels had the game well in hand thanks to career nights from Haley Susong and Ryleigh Gregg. South Greene narrowly missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, falling just short of triple digits in Tuesday’s 97-64 win at Johnson County.
“We didn’t respect the game there at the end,” Stephen Gregg said. “That kind of put a damper on things. We will correct that.”
But the coach didn’t dwell on it long.
Hard to when Susong hits from 3-point range eight times and drops 37 points. Ryleigh Gregg made five field goals in the third quarter and then her second triple in the fourth to finish with 26 points.
Madison Hensley scored 12 first-half points before adding her second 3-pointer to end up with 15, while Hailey Brooks tallied 11.
Not a bad scoring effort, considering the Lady Rebels missed senior forward Jordyn Roderick due to injury.
“Probably a career high for Hailey Brooks on assists,” Gregg noted. “Haley, she’s just playing with confidence. Saw a couple fall, girls were trying to get her the open shot.”
South Greene (17-6, 7-0 District 1-2A) led comfortably at intermission but did allow 23 second-quarter points, keeping the halftime score 55-38.
The Lady Longhorns (6-16, 0-6) pulled within 20-13 in the first quarter on Izzy Thompson’s layup, but South Greene answered with nine straight points. The lead never dipped below 10 after that, coming at 33-23 early in the second quarter.
The win was South Greene’s eighth in a row.
SOUTH GREENE 97
JOHNSON COUNTY 64
|SG
|29
|26
|31
|11
|—
|97
|JC
|15
|23
|14
|12
|—
|64
SG (97): Haley Susong 37, Ryleigh Gregg 26, Madison Hensley 15, Hailey Brooks 11, Natalie Foshie 5, Kaydence Marshall 2, Ari Hoese 1.
JC (64): Brookanna Hutchins 21, Desirea Robinson 13, Aubrie Baird 9, Peyton Gentry 8, Aubree Glenn 8, Sierra Green 3, Izzy Thompson 2.
3-pointers: SG 13 (Susong 8, Gregg 2, Hensley 2, Foshie); JC 8 (Baird 3, Gentry, Glenn, Green, Hutchins, Robinson).
UP NEXT
South Greene hosts rival Chuckey-Doak in a pair of first-place District 1-2A battles on Friday.