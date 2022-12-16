ELIZABETHTON — Unaka’s gym is small, but inexplicably one of the loudest in Northeast Tennessee.
Team benches are the first row and maybe the second row of the stands depending on the number of players on a roster, meaning opposing teams must share seating with Unaka fans.
It’s a tough place to play for sure. And South Greene boys coach Terry Hoese was happy to get back on the bus with a 57-46 win on Thursday night, even if he wasn’t thrilled with how his Rebels went about it.
“I don’t know how you can come out and play teams like West Greene, Grainger and Crockett and play your butt off and then show up tonight and not give a very good effort?” said Hoese, whose Rebels have won four of their last five games to improve to 6-7. “Not taking anything away from Unaka – I’ve had teams come up here that have had to win on a 3-point bucket at the buzzer or something – but we’ve got to get better, play better every night.
“We’ll play good some nights and then we’ll have a night or two where we’re not very good. We’ve got to be more consistent.”
South Greene jumped to a 16-4 lead after one quarter and led 23-9 on a three-point play from T.J. Buckner with 2:50 to play in the second.
Unaka big man Marcus Shomaker then scored six points in an 8-0 run that pulled the Rangers within 23-17 with 12 seconds to play in the half.
With two seconds left, Hunter Toth scored on a spin move into the paint from the right side to give South Greene a 25-17 cushion at the break.
Unaka (1-11) got within six points three times in the third quarter before South Greene closed the period with a 13-2 run to put the game away.
Andrew Thornburg’s three-point play and a 3-pointer from Cooper Kelley pushed South Greene to a 38-26 lead at the 2:01 mark of the third, and the Rebels led by double digits the rest of the way.
Kelley added a three-point play and another free throw, and Jase Roderick dropped in a 3 in the 13-2 run as South Greene built a 45-28 lead at the end of the third.
South Greene led by as many as 20 points twice in the fourth quarter, the first on a free throw from Buckner that made it 54-34 with 3:27 to play and the second on a free throw from Kelley that made it 57-37 with 2:46 left.
“That’s what upsets me – it’s almost like guys decide when they’re going to turn it on and turn it off,” Hoese said. “That doesn’t work for me. They’ve got to understand we’ve got to play 32 minutes every game. When we start doing that, we’re going to be all right.”
Unaka outrebounded South Greene 40-37, but the Rangers turned the ball over 21 times while the Rebels had nine turnovers.
“If Unaka hadn’t had a slow start, it would have been a dogfight at the end,” Hoese said. “I’ve got four dudes that go 6-5 or better and we got outrebounded. We only had five assists, which tells me we didn’t do a very good job of playing together.
“Thank God Unaka turned it over 21 times. That was the difference in the basketball game.”
Kelley finished with 15 points for South Greene, while Roderick had 13. Buckner and Toth each scored nine, and Conner Marshall had eight.
Joe-Z Blamo led Unaka with 13 points and Shomaker finished with 12.
Mason Wilson, Unaka’s 3-point specialist, was held to just six points on two 3s late in the fourth quarter.
“We watched film and I told our guys I felt like (Wilson) was the only one they had who could consistently make buckets,” Hoese said. “We tried to shade to him and did a good job of that until late. We just ran a matchup zone and made sure every time he got the ball we had somebody in his vicinity. He’s a good shooter.”
South Greene will play in the Big H BBQ Bash at Cherokee on Saturday.
GIRLS SOUTH GREENE 79 UNAKA 53
Tied 29-29 at halftime, South Greene opened the third quarter with a 9-3 run and never trailed after that.
Four of South Greene’s baskets in the run – a jumper from Ryleigh Gregg, layups from Hailey Brooks and Jordyn Roderick, and a jumper in the lane from Kortnei Bailey – came off Unaka turnovers.
South Greene outscored Unaka 33-14 in the third for a 62-43 lead, and the Lady Rangers got no closer than 17 in the fourth.
“We were discouraged at halftime being tied,” said South Greene coach Stephen Gregg, whose Lady Rebels snap a two-game skid to improve to 9-4. “They gave a little more urgency on defense in the third quarter.”
South Greene played without point guard Madison Hensley (nasal surgery) and guard Emma Cutshall (torn ACL, meniscus), and Roderick played with a dislocated finger.
“It’s the first game all year we’ve had to play without our point guard,” Gregg said. “We’re still trying to go play and build depth along the way with freshmen and sophomores.”
Bailey scored 25 points and Brooks finished with 24 for South Greene. Roderick tallied 11 points, Gregg had eight and Haley Susong had six.
Unaka’s all-state guard Lyndie Ramsey led all scorers with 33 points. The Lady Rangers drop to 2-11.
South Greene will play in the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic Dec. 26-31 at Hal Henard Gym in Greeneville.