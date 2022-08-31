Shawn Jones admitted he might celebrate a little harder than usual once South Greene finally dents the scoreboard.
But he doesn’t want the celebration to stop there, not in the Rebels’ first Region 1-2A contest this season. A win Friday night at Happy Valley would put South Greene (0-2) one more region win from a home playoff game come November.
Young as the Rebels might be, good luck intimidating them, especially after opening the year against 5A Daniel Boone and Division II power Knoxville Catholic.
“We weathered the storm,” Jones said. “It was hard to fill the schedule (two years ago) when people started dropping us, but I told the guys I’d never do that to them again.
“It’ll help us out in the long run … they know the real season starts this week. They’ve had a better attitude about practice this week and everything.”
Happy Valley (1-1) itself will be looking to bounce back, as coach Jason Jarrett’s bunch gave up seven unanswered touchdowns in last week’s 49-7 loss at Chuckey-Doak. That loss came after the Warriors defeated Class A state semifinalist Cloudland 22-14 in Week 1.
Senior quarterback Reagan Ensor, who rushed for a touchdown and threw for two more against Cloudland, was held to 0 yards on 5-of-9 passing against Chuckey-Doak.
Cole Deakins has been Ensor’s primary target, with junior tight end and H-back Joseph Sowards having carried the load in the backfield. He gained 47 yards on 11 attempts in Week 2, with Bronson Norman adding 33 on five carries. Malachi Shaver gained 74 yards on two carries, but against Chuckey-Doak’s backups.
The Rebels have limited the ground attacks of their first two opponents. After holding Boone to 198 yards, South Greene gave up just 57 to Catholic — the longest run covering eight yards. Not much of a surprise to Jones, especially with senior linebackers like Derek Miller and Cody Rambo.
“They’ve been good leaders, telling the guys it’s time to go now,” Jones said. “The seniors have done a good job. They understand what we’re trying to do … as long as we’re healthy, we feel like we can compete with anyone the rest of the year. And that’s all we want.”
Jacob Susong threw for 56 yards, and Nash Rader 24 with a team-high 17 rushing yards against Catholic. They’ll face both odd and even fronts against Happy Valley. Sowards recorded 2 1/2 tackles for loss, while combining with Norman for a sack last week, and Ron Paul Parker intercepted an early Chuckey-Doak pass.
“We might throw a party once we get that first touchdown of the year, because I think that’s just going to open up what we do once we can get in the end zone,” Jones said.
Friday’s kickoff from Carter County is set for 7:30 p.m.
SOUTH GREENE
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
Player Att Yds TD
Nash Rader 10 30
Cody Rambo 5 13
Zeke Rader 2 5
Conner Race 6 4
Thomas Tesnear 2 4
Keshawn Engram 8 2
Jacob Susong 4 1
Levi Treadway 1 0
TEAM 1 0
TOTALS 39 59 0
PASSING
Player Comp Att Yds TD INT
Jacob Susong 12 29 102 0 2
Nash Rader 9 18 26 0 1
TOTALS 21 47 128 0 3
RECEIVING
Player Rec Yds TD
Cody Rambo 5 45
Conner Race 6 43
Isaiah Ealey 1 24
Keshawn Engram 3 7
Trey Gentry 2 7
Jase Roderick 2 6
Dion Blair 1 -1
Thomas Tesnear 1 -3
TOTALS 21 128 0