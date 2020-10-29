The South Greene football team is looking to make history on Friday night as it makes a trip to Happy Valley.
The Rebels can complete their first 10-0 season since 1995 while securing their first outright region championship since 2001 with a win over the Warriors.
“Going undefeated is special,” Jones said. “The boys understand what is in front of them. I think what makes it even more special is that it was unexpected. I think we have surprised some people in the state with our season. This is the kind of thing that can put pride in a community, and when we are in times like this I think that is something special we can do for our community.”
With a win, South Greene would guarantee itself home games in at least the first two rounds of the playoffs, as long as it advances. But even if the Rebels fall to Happy Valley, their postseason prospects look strong. South Greene can finish no worse than second in Region 1-2A, which guarantees a home game in the first round of the playoffs.
The only way South Greene would not be the No. 1 seed from the region is if it loses to Happy Valley and Hampton loses to a Cosby team that is 2-7 and has scored 14 combined points the past six weeks.
South Greene’s opponent in the playoff is still to be decided. Rebels fans will need to watch for the score of Cumberland Gap and Rockwood on Friday night. If Rockwood wins, Cumberland Gap will be the four seed in Region 2-2A and Oneida will be the three seed. If Cumberland Gap wins then Oneida would drop to the four seed and Cumberland Gap would be the three seed.
If South Greene takes the one seed in Region 1-2A, which is the most likely scenario, then it will play Region 2-2A’s four seed in the first round. As the two seed, South Greene would play Region 2-2A’s three seed.
Happy Valley enters Friday’s game on a hot streak having won its last four games by an average margin of 33 points. The Warriors are 5-3 on the season and are coming off a 51-8 win over Sullivan North.
The Warriors will be led by a pair of talented players in the backfield. Running back Matthew Bahn is a speedster. Last week against Sullivan North, he ran for 117 yards on 14 carries and crossed the 1,000 yard mark for the season.
At quarterback, Eli Ayers can get the job done with his arm and his legs. Last week, he was 5-of-7 passing for 107 yards and two touchdowns.
“They have a great little running back in Bahn. He’s one of the better ones in our conference,” Jones said. “Their quarterback is really shifty. They are hitting their stride at the end of the year. Two years ago, we needed to win this game to get the outright region championship and we didn’t. We are trying to avoid that this year, and our seniors remember that.”
South Greene will try to match the Warriors’ athletes with a dynamic offense. Luke Myers has crossed the 1,000-yard mark as both a runner and passer on the year, but he has plenty of options to deliver the ball to.
“We have a lot athletes we want to get the ball to in space, Chandler Fillers, Preston Bailey, Jalen Ingram, Clint Lamb, Mark Crum, Corey Houser and Caleb Robinson,” Jones said. “We need to get the ball to those guys in the short passing game and let them use their athleticism to make something happen.”
South Greene won last year’s meeting 25-6, but trails the all-time series with Happy Valley 14-28. The Warriors have won seven of the past eight meetings.
CLAIBORNE AT NORTH GREENE
It will be homecoming on the Tundra on Friday night as Claiborne visits North Greene in the final game of the regular season.
Claiborne comes into the game with an 8-1 record and ranked ninth in the state in Class 3A. They will be led by running back Storm Livesay, who has run for 1,117 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. The Bulldogs also have a dangerous option at quarterback in Eli Stone, and the third part of their triple option will be Jimmy Del Ervin.
North Greene (1-7) has not played since Oct. 9 after missing an Oct. 16 game with Johnson County due to COVID-19 restrictions and then having a bye week last week.
The last time the Huskies took the field they fell to South Greene 53-12.
North Greene has tried to be balanced on offense with Josh Sanches leading the ground game and Tanner Sexton becoming more comfortable in the passing game each week. The Huskies' most dangerous target in the passing game has been Chance Campbell.
CHUCKEY-DOAK MOVES ON TO PLAYOFFS
Chuckey-Doak was originally scheduled to play West Greene on Friday night, but COVID-19 cases within the West Greene program has forced the game to be canceled.
The cancellation brings an end to West Greene’s season, while also clinching the No. 2 seed in Region 1-3A for the Black Knights and a home game in the first round of the playoffs.
Chuckey-Doak has had four games canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and only played two games at home during the regular season.
If North were to beat Claiborne on Friday, the Black Knights would take the region championship.
As the two seed from Region 1-3A in the first round of the playoffs, the Black Knights will host the loser of Gatlinburg-Pittman and Kingston, who will face off on Friday night. Gatlinburg-Pittman is 7-2 and Kingston is 6-2.
Alcoa will be the top seed from Region 2-3A and Pigeon Forge will be the four seed from Region 2-3A.