In what has already been a historic season on Rebel Hill, this year’s South Greene squad has a chance to add to its legacy on Friday night.
With a win over Rockwood in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs, South Greene would reach the 12-win mark for the first time in program history.
A spot in the state quarterfinals is also on the line. Only one team in school history has advanced that far in the playoffs, the 2018 Rebels.
“We haven’t talked about it much this week, but this win would be huge for our seniors,” Jones said. “Especially with the year we have had, with the COVID stuff, with so much negativity, this could mean so much. For our community there is so much that we can’t do, but one thing you can do is watch South Greene play football on Friday nights. It means a lot to bring some positivity to the community, and to have the best year in school history this year would be pretty cool.”
Rockwood (8-3) is coming off a 36-7 win over Happy Valley in the first round of the playoffs. Two weeks ago, South Greene got into a 35-28 shootout with Happy Valley to finish the regular season.
“Watching that Happy Valley game on film it really didn’t look like the same team we played that was playing Rockwood,” Jones said. “(Matthew) Bahn, their running back, may have got a little injured against us at the end of the game, and he didn’t have the same game. Happy Valley was hurt by turnovers, and they had a 100-yard pick six. So it was hard to get a good read on how they compare.”
The Tigers will run a Wing-T offense and like to spread the ball around in the backfield.
Jaiden Hannibal and Dakota Waldo will be counted on for their speed, and Derrick Houston and Gerald Hannibal will be counted on for their power.
Quarterback Dryston Turner will also be involved in the run game. Against Happy Valley, he broke loose for a 25-yard touchdown run.
Rockwood has won its last six games. Two of those are COVID-19 wins, but in the four games on the field the Tigers have averaged 29.6 points per game while giving up 5.75 points per game.
“They are a good team, and we are going to have to play well to win on Friday,” Jones said. “They are big up front, but I feel like we are more athletic. They do have some athletes in the backfield. They have a senior running back (Octavious Worthy) who hasn’t played in two weeks. We don’t know what to expect from him. (Jaiden Hannibal) is a little scat back that if he gets in the open he’s gone. Then (Waldo) was a freshman last year and did pretty good against us.”
South Greene enters the game as one of nine 11-0 teams in the state. Four are in the Class 2A playoff bracket with Meigs County, Bledsoe County and Lewis County being the other three.
Of those nine teams, only South Greene, Bledsoe County, Lewis County and Christian Academy of Knoxville have won all 11 games on the field without a COVID-19 win.
South Greene is coming off a 35-0 win over Cumberland Gap in the first round of the playoffs, but the Rebels left the game looking for more after being plagued by some uncharacteristic mistakes.
“If we can put four quarters together, we are going to be a hard team to put out of the playoffs, but we haven’t done that enough this year,” Jones said. “We have to limit our mistakes, we can’t turnover the ball. We need to win time of possession.
"Practice has gone really well this week. Last week I think we were a little unfocused against a team I don’t think the boys thought was that good. This week we feel like they are much more focused, and much better prepared.”
In the win over the Panthers, quarterback Luke Myers ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 97 yards and two scores. Corey Houser only touched the ball four times, but he gained 106 all-purpose yards and scored twice.
As has been the case all year, Jones thinks the key for his team on Friday is to spread the ball around to keep the defense guessing. He would like to see Preston Bailey, Chandler Fillers, Caleb Robinson and Clint Lamb all have a chance to make plays.
“We feel that Rockwood is going to go all out to stop (Myers), so we have to find some unique ways to use him,” Jones said. “But we have all of these other guys that can make plays. We are going to take what they give us. If they want to load the box to stop Luke from running, we’ll get the ball to some of those guys in the open field. If they want to stop the pass, we’ll run right at them.”
All-time South Greene is 1-4 against Rockwood with that win coming last year, 20-7 in the first round of the playoffs. Prior to that, the Tigers twice ended the Rebels season in 2004 and 1997.