At this point, South Greene’s main focus is staying healthy for the playoffs.
Finishing the regular season on a three-game winning streak wouldn’t hurt either.
With a Week 11 bye, South Greene (4-5) wraps up the 2022 regular season Friday night with a trip to Seymour, the Rebels’ first trip there since 1989.
The Rebels and Eagles (3-5) are trending in opposite directions, the Rebels having won back-to-back games while Seymour has lost three straight. After shutout losses to Heritage and Greeneville, Seymour dropped a 28-7 decision to Grainger last week.
“From what I understand, they have some injuries at key positions right now,” Rebels coach Shawn Jones said.
Seymour gained just 115 total yards last week, with Kai Thompson rushing for 66 and Josh Nevins passing for 71, including his touchdown pass to Connor Hilton.
The Eagles’ last win came at Sullivan East, 28-21, in which Thompson ran for 160 and a touchdown. Starting quarterback Blake Johnson threw for 96 yards and ran for 67 with another score. Drake Fisher’s pick-six and Thompson’s fumble recovery accounted for the Eagles’ other two touchdowns.
Jones indicated he doesn’t know who will start at quarterback in Seymour’s spread offense this week.
“They’ll run it, but throwing is what they like to do,” he said. “They won’t go to the power like Johnson County did. They’ll stay in that 3-by-1 spread. We have to be ready for that.”
The Rebels did allow two touchdown passes by Connor Simcox but just 104 passing yards total last week. Johnson County rushed for 207 yards.
South Greene’s offense, meanwhile, seems to have found its way since a shutout loss to Hampton.
Sophomore quarterback Jacob Susong has thrown five touchdown passes in the last two weeks, two in the Rebels’ comeback win at Johnson County. After hitting Isaiah Ealey from 49 yards, Susong threw short to Nash Rader for a 33-yard score. Susong finished with 212 passing yards.
“Jacob’s playing really well right now,” Jones said. “He knows the offense and knows how to read defenses. It was just making sure he made good decisions. He’s done that the last few weeks.”
Ealey, T.J. Buckner and Conner Race all had at least 47 receiving yards against the Longhorns, with Race rushing for a team-high 53.
Jones expects the Eagle defense to line up in an odd front, likely three down linemen while bringing up their linebackers.
Friday’s kickoff from Seymour is set for 7:30 p.m.
South Greene’s individual cumulative statistics weren’t available at press time and will appear in a later edition of The Greeneville Sun.