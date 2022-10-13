Last week’s stat line looked much more familiar to South Greene teams in recent years.
The Rebels dominated in total offense, never punted and didn’t possess the ball long between trips to the end zone. Plus, the South Greene defense intercepted five passes against North Greene, four in the second quarter alone.
“That turned the tide of the game,” Rebels coach Shawn Jones said. “Good for us to get back on track.”
Five players contributed to the Rebels’ 284-yard rushing effort last week, three of them gaining at least 66 yards while Jacob Susong went 9-of-12 for 145 yards and three touchdowns passing.
Susong remained at quarterback until Nash Rader took over late. But Rader more importantly has given South Greene (3-5) an additional weapon in the backfield, which already features Conner Race and Keshawn Engram.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who can run it. That’s what we’re trying to do,” Jones said. “We’ve got to finish drives like we did last week.”
If South Greene can finish drives again this week, it’ll have its first win streak since winning nine straight games last season.
Johnson County (2-5), which is hosting the Rebels for the first time since 2002, has won back-to-back games after starting 0-5. The Longhorns have likely clinched a 3A playoff berth with their 22-21 win at Claiborne, in which Johnson County erased a 21-0 deficit before last week’s 48-39 win over Happy Valley. South Greene, meanwhile, defeated Happy Valley 34-0 in Week 3.
The Rebels and Longhorns have both lost home games to Chuckey-Doak, while falling to West Greene by a combined five points.
“Johnson County is going to bring different stuff (on defense), so it’s tough to prepare for them,” Jones said.
Nate King intercepted two Happy Valley passes last week, returning one 87 yards for a late touchdown to seal the win.
Junior quarterback Connor Simcox lit up the Happy Valley defense, completing 15-of-22 passes for 291 yards and five touchdowns.
But Simcox isn’t the only offensive threat to watch. Grinnan Walker has played about every skill position for Johnson County his senior year. Against West Greene, he passed for 47 yards while also catching five Simcox passes for 122 yards and two scores. He also rushed for 41 yards with a touchdown that night. Juan Mejia has been the Longhorns’ primary running back.
“We have to make sure we know exactly where (Walker) is at,” Jones said. “He’s a good athlete. Even if he’s playing quarterback, his hands will usually be on the ball.”
Jones also noted Johnson County has passed “about 65%” of the time this year.
The Rebels and Longhorns kick off from Mountain City at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
SOUTH GREENE
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Conner Race
|58
|325
|5
|Keshawn Engram
|33
|167
|2
|Nash Rader
|29
|139
|2
|Derek Miller
|13
|106
|2
|Levi Treadway
|6
|72
|Phillip Blair
|8
|35
|1
|Cody Rambo
|6
|26
|Isaiah Ealey
|2
|24
|Dion Blair
|5
|20
|Jacob Susong
|14
|10
|Zeke Rader
|2
|5
|Thomas Tesnear
|2
|4
|Trey Gentry
|1
|-5
|TEAM
|5
|-32
|TOTALS
|184
|896
|12
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Jacob Susong
|47
|93
|611
|7
|6
|Nash Rader
|12
|29
|58
|0
|2
|TOTALS
|59
|122
|669
|7
|8
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Conner Race
|14
|180
|2
|Keshawn Engram
|5
|109
|2
|Cody Rambo
|10
|76
|Isaiah Ealey
|5
|69
|Trey Gentry
|6
|55
|1
|Noah Robinson
|4
|54
|Dion Blair
|6
|44
|Thomas Tesnear
|4
|39
|1
|T.J. Buckner
|2
|32
|1
|Jase Roderick
|2
|6
|Derek Miller
|1
|5
|TOTALS
|59
|669
|7
SCORING
|Player
|TD
|XP
|2pt
|FG
|Pts
|Conner Race
|7
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Keshawn Engram
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Phillip Blair
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Derek Miller
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Nash Rader
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Brant Wilhoit
|0
|11
|0
|0
|11
|Dion Blair
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|T.J. Buckner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Isaiah Ealey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Trey Gentry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Thomas Tesnear
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Cody Rambo
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Noah Robinson
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|TOTALS
|22
|11
|2
|0
|147