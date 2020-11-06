It was not South Greene’s best performance of the season by any means, but the Rebels did enough to win, and in the playoffs that is all that matters.
The game was never in doubt as South Greene’s defense was suffocating and quarterback Luke Myers seemed impossible to stop. But after the 35-0 victory in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs, South Greene coach Shawn Jones was left looking for a little more from his squad.
“We didn’t play well early, and we have to fix a whole lot of mistakes,” Jones said. “We did what we had to do tonight. Sometimes when you get 15-, 16-, 17-year-olds looking at film, and they don’t think the other team is that good, you don’t play like you are supposed to.
“There were some good things tonight, and we did enough. That is the most important thing.”
The scoring got started with 5:22 left in the first quarter after the teams traded interceptions on their opening drives.
Looking at fourth down with 2 yards to gain, Myers went up the middle and broke loose in the second level for a 22-yard score and 7-0 lead.
Corey Houser set up South Greene’s next score with a 55-yard rush on a counter to the left. Houser wove his way all over the field and bounced off a handful of defenders before finally going down at the 21-yard line.
After two rushes by Mark Crum, Preston Bailey took a jet sweep to the right pylon for a 10-yard score with 21 seconds left in the first quarter.
On Cumberland Gap’s ensuing drive, the snap got away from the punter and Bailey gave the Rebels possession 4 yards from their end zone.
Myers then powered across the goal line for his second rushing touchdown of the night and a 21-0 lead.
Myers, who was named a Mr. Football semifinalist on Thursday, finished with 101 yards and two TDs on the ground while throwing for 97 yards and two more scores.
“Luke had a good night tonight, and I think the best thing is that he is kind of down on himself right now,” Jones said. “He did what we needed him to do. I think he will have a big week next week, because he doesn’t think he played well enough tonight, and he will focus on that.”
After a short punt, South Greene only needed to advance 34 yards on its next drive to add to its lead.
Passes to Bailey for 20 yards and Crum for 10 yards got the Rebels close before Myers hit Houser on a shallow crossing route for a 28-0 advantage with 7:11 left in the first half.
The final score of the night came with 4:14 left in the second quarter when Myers found Houser uncovered going down the middle of the field. Houser pulled in the pass and darted 33 yards for a touchdown.
In the first half, South Greene held Cumberland Gap to 63 total yards, 60 coming on the Panthers’ final drive of the half that resulted in a turnover on downs. Cumberland Gap finished with 98 yards of total offense.
South Greene finished with 273 yards of offense. Houser had 69 yards rushing on two carries and 37 yards receiving on two catches.
South Greene advances to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs where it will host Rockwood next week. Rockwood defeated Happy Valley 36-7 on Friday.
“We know Rockwood is going to come in here with a good team, and I expect us to be more focused this week in practice,” Jones said. “We have a good ball club, and these guys know they have to play better. Luke will pick us up, and I don’t expect to see these mistakes next week.”