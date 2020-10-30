In recent weeks, the South Greene football team has had its eyes on history. On Friday night, the Rebels achieved it with a 35-28 win over Happy Valley.
The Rebels completed the program’s first 10-0 regular season since 1995 and captured their first outright region championship since 2001.
“It is amazing to be able to do what we have done this year,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “Looking back to the summer, we didn’t know if we would have a season. We are one of very few teams in upper East Tennessee that got to play all 10 games.
“We are very blessed to have had this season, and going 10-0 is just the icing on the cake. We’ll celebrate this weekend and then the second season starts Monday.”
The Rebels have locked up the one seed from Region 1-2A. As long as they keep winning, they will be home for the first two rounds of the playoffs.
South Greene will host Cumberland Gap in the first round of the playoffs next week.
“Getting that one seed is very big for us,” Jones said. “We get at least two weeks at home, and if there are upsets we could be home longer if we keep winning.
“It’s a big deal to be at home. We know we’ll have Cumberland Gap next week. They are coming off of some COVID stuff, but we are absolutely taking them seriously.”
Friday night started with the Luke Myers powering across the goal line on a quarterback sneak for a 7-0 lead.
Friday was another big game for Myers as he ran for 180 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 68 yards with another score. As a team, South Greene ran for 276 yards and produced 344 yards of total offense.
“Happy Valley was dropping in coverage tonight and we just took what was there,” Jones said. “You have to be balanced if you are going to keep advancing. We feel like we can throw or pass, and we’ll take what the defense gives us.”
Happy Valley answered with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Bahn, but a failed extra point kept South Greene in front.
The Rebels went in front 14-6 with 4:33 left in the first half when Myers took the ball 20 yards up the middle on a quarterback draw and followed his blockers across the goal line.
Happy Valley would not go away and Bahn tied things 14-14 to start the second half after he powered into the end zone from the 4-yard line.
Bahn led Happy Valley with 109 yards on 27 carries and scored twice. He also had 81 receiving yards with a touchdown.
South Greene’s defense stepped up and jumped on a fumble to give the offense a short field. Myers made it count when he escaped some pressure and found Clint Lamb for a 19-yard touchdown.
South Greene stretched the lead to 28-14 when Mark Crum ran in from 3 yards away. Crum, South Greene’s power back, has been quiet in recent weeks because the game dictated spreading the ball to other guys, but on Friday he ran for 69 yards on 10 carries.
“My hat goes off to Mark Crum,” Jones said. “He had a great game tonight. The last couple of weeks he hasn’t been as involved because we were throwing it, but he had a big night tonight.”
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Happy Valley used some trickery to close the gap when Andrew Little found Bahn on a double pass for a 70-yard score.
Myers gave the Rebels some breathing room again when he ran in his third touchdown of the night, a 10-yard burst on a power play in which he bulldozed two defenders across the goal line.
Happy Valley put up the final points of the night with 4:18 left when quarterback Eli Ayers found Andrew Little for an 11-yard touchdown.
Happy Valley will also be in the playoffs next week and will travel to Rockwood in the first round. If South Greene beats Cumberland Gap, it would host the winner of Happy Valley and Rockwood in the second round.