South Greene is coming off of its best season in program history after a 12-1 record in 2020, but the Rebels certainly have made it hard on themselves to repeat that success with a tough schedule in 2021.
Their first big challenge arrives on Friday when Class 5A’s Daniel Boone makes the journey to Rebel Hill to take on the Class 2A Rebels to get football season started in Greene County.
“Daniel Boone is going to bring a good ball club down here,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “They are a 5A school and they are always well coached. It wasn’t that we really wanted to start the season this way, but some teams dropped us and this was what was available.
“But the thing about scheduling a team like Boone in week one, and then Catholic in week two as well, is that these are teams that will get us ready for the playoffs. We know that the playoffs are way down the line, but in a four-team region we are going to the playoffs. So this is a game that we think can make us better down the road.”
The Trailblazers are coming off a 5-6 season and first-round exit in the playoffs a year ago, but they will look entirely different on offense on Friday than they did last year. All-State lineman Peyton Ford is the only returning starter for Daniel Boone so its hard to know what the offense will look like.
At quarterback, the Trailblazers will turn to Kaleb Worley, a converted receiver that brings plenty of athleticism but little experience.
“This could easily be a one possession game,” Jones said. “We know that they lost a lot on offense, but their defense is supposed to be really good. That means we have to play sharp and we have to execute. You don’t know how many opportunities you are going to get in a game like this. We have to make the most of them.”
On defense, Jones expects Daniel Boone to be very talented with a quality front four, but he likes the playmakers he has on his side of the ball and thinks the Rebels can create some mismatches.
All-State quarterback Luke Myers is back behind center for South Greene, and he has some capable pass catchers around him. Out wide, the Rebels will look to Chandler Fillers and Clint Lamb, and they will move speedster Jalen Ingram throughout the formation to keep the Blazers guessing.
“Of course we feel good about Luke Myers and think he can make some things happen,” Jones said. “We feel like we may have some opportunities to take advantage of their secondary. We feel like we have multiple guys that can make some plays there. But the big thing is giving Luke time to make things happen. They have two really good defensive ends, and we have to make sure they are blocked.”
Kickoff for Friday’s contest and all South Greene home games this year will be 7 p.m., a change from previous years when it was 7:30 p.m.
UNAKA AT NORTH GREENE
North Greene will open the season with an important Region 1-A contest on Friday as Unaka travels to the Tundra.
The Huskies have not won a game since September 27, 2019, and topping the Rangers on Friday would give North Greene a big leg up in earning a playoff spot in the five-team Region 1-1A. North Greene has not made the playoffs since 2011.
If the Huskies can earn a win on Friday, it would their first region win since October 28, 2016. Since that time, North Greene has played up a classification in Class 3A.
Unaka is coming off a 3-6 season with two wins over Hancock County and a win over Jellico. The Rangers fell to Greenback 63-16 in the first round of the playoffs.
Unaka returns quarterback Landon Ramsey from a year ago where he threw for 16 touchdowns. His favorite target and brother Devin Ramsey is also back after an All-State season in 2020. Stopping the Ramsey-to-Ramsey connection will be key for the Huskies defense.
North Greene brings back its top weapon on offense as well with running back Tyler Sanches expected to carry a heavy load once again.
Sanches was an All-County selection last season and brings a good combination of power and speed to the position.
Tanner Sexton returns at quarterback for the Huskies. He grew in the position a year ago and how he progresses this year will be very impactful on how successful the Huskies will be.
Two offensive weapons first year coach Eric Tilson is most excited about are tight ends Colton Robbins and Brady Harkleroad. Tilson likes the pair’s versatility and thinks he can put them both on the field at the same time and create mismatches.
CHUCKEY-DOAK AT KNOX CATHOLIC
Chuckey-Doak will have a tough task on Friday night as it opens its 2021 campaign with a trip to Knox Catholic.
The Fighting Irish are traditionally one of the most talented teams in East Tennessee, and this year is not expected to be any different. Catholic will be led by running back Tommy Winton, who holds offers from West Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi State. Last season, he had over 1,300 all-purpose yards.
In the offseason, Korey Mobbs took over as coach of the Irish, and that leads to some unknowns going into week one. Chuckey-Doak expects them to rely on the power running game more this year than in the past under Steve Matthews’ pass-happy spread attack.
The Black Knights also bring a few unknowns of their own into week one with a new coach in Matt Ripley and almost an entirely new look at the skill positions.
Junior Cayden Tullock is taking over at quarterback for Chuckey-Doak and will have the tough task of making his first ever start on the road against what will likely be the most talented team on the schedule.
Sophomore Brasen Murvin will be the Knights’ featured back, also making his first start, but he has a veteran offensive line in front of him. Chuckey-Doak will count on that group to keep the chains moving on Friday, with guys like Carlos Dimas, Kellen Capps and Dillon Shelton leading the way.
Last year, Catholic beat Chuckey-Doak 42-0.
Chuckey-Doak went 6-5 and lost in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs to Kingston 43-42 in a heartbreaker.
WEST GREENE AT UNION COUNTY
West Greene will be making the long drive to Maynardville on Friday to open its season against Union County.
The Patriots have not won a game since 2018 and are coming off an 0-10 year in which they scored a total of 38 points while giving up an average of 49 points per game in contests that were not forfeited due to COVID-19.
West Greene is coming off of a 3-7 year, but is hoping to get going in the right direction under second-year coach Scotty Verran.
The Buffaloes top returning playmaker is Janson Kesterson, who will be counted on to lead the offense on Friday from the backfield as West Greene breaks in a new quarterback.
Jaden Gregg is expected to get the start at quarterback in week one. The junior is a talented athlete, but has not played football since seventh grade.
Gregg will have a go-to target in Ethan Turner, and the Buffaloes will hope the 6-foot-2 junior can make things easier on the new passer.