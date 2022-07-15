ELIZABETHTON — Another 7-on-7 drill down and the South Greene Rebels still don’t know who their quarterback is going to be when the football season gets under way next month.
But South Greene coach Shawn Jones doesn’t see that as a problem. The high-energy coach was pleased with what he saw from his top QB candidates, sophomore Jacob Susong and freshman Nash Rader, at Elizabethton on Thursday.
“If we started the season today, I don’t know who we’d go with. But that’s a good thing because we have time to figure it out,” Jones said. “We really won’t know what the quarterbacks can do until we get to live scrimmages. We’ll see when we’re running the ball, ‘What can we do here,’ and we’ll try to get the ball to our athletes on the outside.”
The important thing right now, Jones says, is that Susong and Rader get as many reps as possible. Expectations only build from here.
“We’ve taken it easy on them here early, but now that the season is getting ready to start they’re not a freshman and a sophomore anymore,” Jones said. “That’s the way we look at it. Once you get on the field and start playing, you’re not in that grade level anymore.
“There’s a lot of pressure on them. But we feel like we have people around them, and if we get our offensive line going, we’ll be all right.”
Senior Cody Rambo is one of the players around the two QBs that Jones was alluding to. On Thursday, Rambo was a favorite target for Susong and Rader.
“Rambo is going to be huge for us, a big part of what we’re going to do on the offensive side of the ball,” Jones said. “Even last year with all the receivers we had, he played quite a bit, played some slot. And when we scrimmaged at Gatlinburg in the spring, he had both our touchdowns. He’s going to be a big part. He’s becoming a big leader, too.”
Other Rebels who looked sharp on Thursday included Dion Blair, Noah Robinson, Jase Roderick, T.J. Buckner, Connor Race and Keshawn Engram.
“We have all kinds of skill people who are doing well right now,” Jones said.
Another big leader for South Greene is senior linebacker Derek Miller, who was named Region 1-2A co-defensive player of the year in 2021.
“Miller has been inside for three years. He’s been a big part of our defense and he’s playing really, really well,” Jones said. “He’s becoming a field general out there, telling people where to go, what to do. We expect a lot out of him this year because he’s been around it a lot.”
Jones thinks Miller and the defense will have to carry the Rebels early in the season until the offense can catch up.
“It’s real exciting to see the defense playing well out here,” Jones said. “I can remember years ago, you might win 7-6, 7-3 or even 3-0. I feel like our defense can keep us in those type of games this year.
“Our defense has played really well the past few years. Coach Case has done a great job there. If your defense can keep you in games, hopefully you can figure out a way to score. And I think we can.”
Jones says the Rebels will likely run the ball more at the start of the season, but feels like they can get to a 60-40 run-to-pass split as the season goes along.
“We’ve got to be able to stretch the field and that’s what (Susong and Rader) are out here working on,” Jones said. “It’s not that they don’t have the arm strength. They do. They’re just not stepping on that front foot, getting the ball to where they need to. Again, they’re young. We’re going to keep working with them.”