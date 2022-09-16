Mission accomplished.
With a victory over District 1-2A rival Happy Valley already under their belts, all South Greene had to do to ensure themselves a home berth in the football playoffs was collect a win over visiting Cumberland Gap Friday night on Rebel Hill.
The Rebels did just that, posting a 35-18 win over the Panthers to improve to 2-3 on the year, but more importantly, 2-0 in the four-team District 1-2A.
“That’s what it was all about tonight, to earn that home field for the playoffs,” Coach Shawn Jones said after the win. “The key to stopping their offense is to stay at home, be where you’re supposed to be on defense, and Coach (Joe) Case had them well prepared. We had a couple of breakdowns, but for the most part I thought we did a good job on defense.”
With one of the most deceptive running attacks since the days of the wishbone offense, Cumberland Gap stayed within striking distance, controlling the ball in the fourth quarter after getting a “pick six” interception return for a score to carve a 28-6 lead down to 28-12. Another touchdown with seven minutes left in the game cut the gap to 28-18, but the Panther defense couldn’t get the Rebels off the field and they clinched the outcome with another touchdown.
“We let them get back in it with that pick six,” Jones said. “That upsets me. But it was good to see us move the ball on offense and get another score there in the fourth when we really needed it.”
After a short first quarter which saw no scoring as both teams took to the ground, the second period saw nothing but points.
The Rebels started a drive with 6:10 left in the opening period and it ended with a touchdown almost two minutes into the second frame. The drive covered 81 yards and the Rebs had to convert fourth down twice to keep the march alive
The score came on a 30-yard strike across the middle from sophomore quarterback Jacob Susong to senior Thomas Tesner. The extra point conversion pass was incomplete.
The first Panther drive to open the game started at their 25 and went all the way to the SG 19 before the Rebels held on a fourth down situation. Their second drive after the SG opening score got nothing done, and they had to punt it back to the home team.
This time South Greene struck quickly as the Rebels started at their 34. Connor Race got 6 yards on first down, then Keyshawn Engram took it to the left side and made a quick cut that got him into the clear. Once he got past that first line of Panthers, there was no catching him and he scooted 60 yards to the end zone. This time Susong passed to Noah Robinson for the conversion and a 14-0 lead.
Cumberland Gap quickly got back into it after a very short dribble kickoff gave the Panthers possession at the Reb 45.
The stunned Rebs then watched Isaiah Daniels get free around end and rumble 43 yards before the Rebs were able to pin him to the ground. On the next play Kyle Figeroa barged across for the score. The run for conversion failed and the Rebels maintained a 14-6 advantage.
The teams traded lost fumbles on the ensuing possessions, with Robinson recovering for South Greene at the Gap 20.
Susong went to the airways this time, hitting Race for 10 yards, and after a 10-yard run by Engram, Race swept through the Gap defense for the final 10 and a score with only 1:44 left in the half. Brant Wilhoit kicked the PAT for a 21-6 lead that the Rebs took to the locker room.
The Rebels then seemed to have things in complete control after scoring quickly in the third.
A screen pass worked perfectly, as Susong found Race behind a wall of blockers and he broke free outside to run 61 yards to the end zone. Wilhoit’s PAT made it 28-6 and the large homecoming crowd was happy.
The Panthers used their running attack to move all the way to the Reb 26 before Derek Miller and Robinson stuffed Figeroa for no gain on a fourth down and one situation.
But the Rebels coughed it up and the momentum of the game swung the way of the visitors. Brayden Painter stepped in front of a Susong pass at the Reb 30 and intercepted it on the fly and raced untouched the other way for a score. The two-point conversion run failed but the score read 28-12.
South Greene’s offense sputtered, as a bad snap from center cost the team 9 yards after they faced a second and 3. They were forced to punt, with the Panthers taking over at the 31.
This time the Reb offense couldn’t hold and the Gap drove 69 yards to get on the board on a 5-yard run by Daniels to close to 28-18. The all-important two-point try, which would have made it a one-touchdown game if successful, failed and the Rebs kept the score at 28-18 with seven minutes to go.
Just when they needed a spark, it seemed Connor Race provided it with some hard running. The Panthers tried an onsides kick that didn’t work, with the Rebels starting at midfield. A 12-yard run by Race was followed by a 15-yard pass from Susong to Isaiah Ealey. The team marched on goalward with linebacker-turned-fullback Miller coming in to pick up a crucial first down and goal when the Rebs faced a fourth down situation at the 5-yard line. Miller scored the touchdown on a 2-yard run that pushed the final nail in the Panthers’ coffin with only 2:52 left on the clock.
The Rebels got 200 yards rushing, led by Engram with 83 and Race with 76. Susong hit 9-of-14 passes for 149 yards with the one interception and two touchdowns.
Cumberland Gap (1-2, 0-1) threw only one pass in the game and it was complete for 17 yards Figeroa led the rushing attack with 89 yards and Daniels netted 72 as the Panthers logged 226 yards on the ground.
Next week the Rebs are home to entertain cross-county rival Chuckey-Doak, then in two weeks they host the No. 1-ranked Hampton Bulldogs.
In pregame ceremonies Friday night, Autumn Bailey was crowned the 2022 Homecoming Queen.