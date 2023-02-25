PREP BASKETBALL • REGION 1-2A BOYS TOURNAMENT Rebels Roll Into Region Semis With 8th Straight Win Feb 25, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The South Greene Rebels had 10 players score, including four in double figures, in eliminating Pigeon Forge 85-56 in the Region 1-2A tournament quarterfinals on Saturday night at South Greene.South Greene has won eight straight games to improve to 21-10. The Rebels will play Gatlinburg-Pittman in the region semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday at David Crockett High School.Gatlinburg-Pittman eliminated West Greene 86-66 in another quarterfinal to run its record to 20-8.Tuesday's game will be a chance for South Greene to avenge a 74-47 loss to Gatlinburg-Pittman in last season's region semifinals.Against Pigeon Forge, South Greene's Cooper Kelley ripped four 3-pointers and scored 18 points all in the second half.Jase Roderick hit a 3 and finished with 15 points; T.J. Buckner had 14 points and 10 rebounds; and Hayden Birdwell had 14 points and nine rebounds.South Greene led 13-10 after one quarter and trailed 25-22 at halftime.Kelley caught fire in the third quarter, draining three 3s, as South Greene surged to a 47-39 lead. Buckner and Birdwell each had six points in the third.South Greene hit 12 of 17 free throws in the fourth quarter and was 14 of 20 from the foul line overall.Zane Winter added seven points for South Greene. Conner Marshall had five, Cayden Fillers had three, and Hunter Toth, Andrew Thornburg and Will Arrowood each had two.Aidan Lacey scored 24 points for Pigeon Forge, which ends its season at 7-18. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Basketball Games And Toys Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Benefit Meal, Auction Set March 4 For Jeremy Cutshaw TBI Continues Investigation Into Officer-Involved Shooting Incident Mother Of Caitlin Crum Still Seeks Answers In 2021 Death New Tractor Supply Store Nearing Completion Watauga Valley Railroad Sponsoring Spring Train Excursion