South Greene had its best regular season in 25 years, went undefeated and won the outright Region 1-2A championship, but none of that matters anymore as the playoffs begin on Friday night.
The Rebels will host Cumberland Gap in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs as they look to accomplish even bigger things this season.
“We are taking things a little more serious now that we are in the playoffs,”South Greene head coach Shawn Jones said. “We just have to put a little extra emphasis on practice. You can’t miss assignments this time of year, you have to do the little things. You have to make sure your special teams are right, because you don’t know what the difference will be in a tight game.”
Friday’s game will kickoff 7 p.m. on Rebel Hill. Tickets are only available online at Gofan.co.
The Panthers enter the game with a 4-6 record and sat out last week, when originally scheduled to play Rockwood, due to COVID-19 concerns within their program.
They will use a run-heavy Wing-T attack and Jones knows his team has to play honest defense to not be fooled by the misdirection of the tricky offense.
“They mix it up with some Wing-T stuff,” Jones said. “They want to get it to their guys in space. They are not real big up front. The key for us will be reading our keys. You have to follow the guards in the Wing-T, and avoid they eye candy in the backfield.”
South Greene has been dynamic all year on offense, led by Mr. Football semifinalist quarterback Luke Myers. But it is the options he has to spread the ball to that Jones thinks makes his team hard to stop in the playoffs. The Rebels enter the game averaging 38 points per game.
The first of those athletes is do-everything back Corey Houser, but Preston Bailey and Chadler Fillers will tough matchups on the outside.
“We want to get out athletes in space,” Jones said. “We feel like we may run the ball a little more this week. With the athletes we have we feel like we can create some big advantages this week. It’s a big advantage that we have so many guys to get the ball to. When we are dealing with teams that haven’t seen us before, it makes it harder to prepare for us.”
Last Week in a 35-28 win over Happy Valley Mark Crum ran for 69 yards for South Greene after a few quiet weeks, and it was good in Jones’ eyes to get the power back more involved to add balance entering the postseason.
“It was big to get him going last week, mainly for Mark’s psyche,” Jones said. “He’s is going to be a big part of what we do in the playoff on both side of the ball. We feel like he is the guy we can count on for tough yards.”
Myers ran for 180 yards last week and is now a 1,000-yard passer and 1,000-yard rusher through 10 games.
SouthGreene was last 11-0 in 1995. The Rebels are 7-5 all-time against Cumberland Gap. The last time the teams met was 2016 and South Greene won 41-20. This will be the first time the teams have met in the playoffs.