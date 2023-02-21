JONESBOROUGH — The South Greene Rebels won the District 1-2A tournament championship on Tuesday night the way they've earned most of their 20 wins this season – they outhustled, outmuscled and outshot the opposition.
In a 73-64 victory over the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights at David Crockett High School, the Rebels outrebounded the Knights 39-29 and outshot the Knights 44 percent (26-of-59) to 41 percent (22-of-53).
"Everybody who played tonight did what they were supposed to do," said South Greene coach Terry Hoese. "I told them before the game started, 'We haven't all played well together yet.' For the most part, I felt like we all played pretty well tonight."
The championship is South Greene's first district title since 2012, and Hoese was named district coach of the year for the first time since 2019 following the game.
The Rebels have won seven straight games and are now 20-10. They will host Pigeon Forge (7-17) in a Region 1-2A elimination game at 7 p.m. Saturday.
"Pigeon Forge is good," Hoese said. "I went and watched them play on Saturday, and I expect us to have to play a really good game Saturday night, but thank God it's at our place. We've played really well at home all year.
"... If you can win Saturday night, it's down to one game to move on to substate. I look forward to it. The kids are fired up. They're ready. It's been a long time since we've had a 20-win season and a district championship. I can't say enough for the boys."
Chuckey-Doak has lost all three meetings with South Greene this season and falls to 23-7. The Black Knights will host Union County (18-11) in a Region 1-2A elimination game at 7 p.m. Saturday.
When the Rebels weren't outmuscling Chuckey-Doak on the boards, they were beating the Knights to long rebounds for second-chance baskets.
"Rebounding has kind of been our hat all year," Hoese said. "We've kind of owned the boards."
South Greene also showed touch, knocking down 11 3-pointers while Chuckey-Doak made just five shots beyond the arc.
Cooper Kelley led the Rebels' 3-point barrage with five. Woody Hixson hit two, and Jase Roderick, Conner Marshall, Andrew Thornburg and Hayden Birdwell each hit one.
"We knocked down a bunch of big shots," Hoese said. "... We've had kids make shots all year, but for all of them to do it in one game was big."
Chuckey-Doak led 18-14 after one quarter before South Greene jumped ahead 32-30 at halftime.
Chuckey-Doak's Christian Derry banked in a baby hook from the right block for a 43-42 lead with 3:10 to play in the third quarter.
That's the last lead the Knights would have as South Greene closed the quarter on a 13-2 run to take a 55-45 lead.
T.J. Buckner, who was named 3 Rivers Conference player of the year following the game, sparked the 13-2 run with a putback.
Kelley followed with a 3-pointer from the left wing, a jumper from the left baseline and another 3 from the left wing to push South Greene to a 52-43 lead.
After Chuckey-Doak's Dillon Shelton scored on a putback, Hixson drained a 3 with two seconds to play in the period for a 55-45 South Greene lead going to the fourth.
The Rebels led by as many as 16 points twice in the fourth – first on a jumper from Thornburg that made it 64-48 with 4:20 to play and again on a layup from Marshall that made it 66-50 with 2:59 left.
Chuckey-Doak got no closer than eight points after that, and that was on a 3-pointer from Brock Rush with 12 seconds to play.
Hoese was especially pleased with the team effort as Buckner spent a large portion of the night on the bench in foul trouble and finished with just seven points.
Kelley led all scorers with 25. Roderick, who was named tournament MVP, added 11 points. Marshall chipped in nine, Birdwell had seven, Hixson had six, Thornburg had five, Hunter Toth had two and Will Arrowood had one.
"I bet Buckner didn't play but six, seven minutes total," Hoese said. "For us to gut one out and be able to do what we did without him on the floor for the majority of the game was huge. Hats off to my kids. They've worked their butts off. They've earned this one."
Derry and Ethan Grindstaff each scored 14 points to lead Chuckey-Doak. Cadin Tullock hit three 3-pointers and had 13 points, Isaiah Treadway had 13, and Rush hit two 3s and had eight points.
ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM
The District 1-2A All-Tournament Team: South Greene – Jase Roderick (MVP), T.J. Buckner, Cooper Kelley, Conner Marshall; Chuckey-Doak – Cadin Tullock, Christian Derry, Ethan Grindstaff; West Greene – Leyton Frye, Ethan Turner; Johnson County – Graham Reece.
ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
3 Rivers All-Conference Team: South Greene – Jase Roderick, Hayden Birdwell, Cooper Kelley, Conner Marshall, T.J. Buckner; Chuckey-Doak – Cadin Tullock, Christian Derry, Isaiah Treadway; West Greene – Austin Wampler, Leyton Frye, Ethan Turner; Johnson County – Connor Simcox, Eli Dickens, Dalton Robinson; Happy Valley – Dakota Grindstaff; Coach of the Year – Terry Hoese, South Greene; Player of the Year – T.J. Buckner, South Greene; Defensive Player of the Year – Ethan Turner, West Greene; Underclassman of the Year – Eli Dickens, Johnson County.