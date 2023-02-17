JONESBOROUGH — South Greene and Johnson County coaches mutually agreed during warmups — they wished they didn’t have to face each other until the district championship game.
No wonder. It took overtime to decide a semifinal winner between the District 1-2A regular season champion Rebels and No. 4 Johnson County. After nearly winning in regulation, South Greene persevered and took a 62-61 overtime win in Friday's District 1-2A semifinals at David Crockett.
The Rebels (19-10), winners of six straight games, looked inside for the winning shot. Hayden Birdwell’s initial attempt missed, but Jase Roderick cleaned it up with 28 seconds remaining.
Birdwell more than atoned himself at the other end, contesting Johnson County’s final shot without fouling and allowing Roderick to grab the rebound. Even when Roderick didn’t hit the one-and-one with 4.4 seconds on the clock, he and the Rebels forced a full-court shot at the final horn.
“It’s tournament time,” an exhausted South Greene coach Terry Hoese said. “It’s ugly. But it’s about moving on. That’s what I tried to preach to them.”
Roderick’s eventual game winner capped a 21-point outing. He cut to the basket and converted a three-point play with 1:00 in the fourth quarter, giving South Greene a 56-54 lead.
Connor Simcox pulled Johnson County (13-12) even with 31.7 seconds left, giving South Greene the last shot. The Rebels couldn’t hit a contested layup or the putback as time expired, but Hunter Toth revived the Rebels in the extra frame. His steal led to a Cooper Kelley putback, before Toth made two free throws for a 60-56 lead.
T.J. Buckner recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Kelley scored 12, and Birdwell netted all eight of his points after halftime. Kelley and Roderick both hit from 3-point range twice.
But the long ball worked against South Greene in the first half, where the Longhorns made 7-of-9 attempts from deep. Dalton Robinson made three of them, with Dickens and Graham Reece both hitting a pair.
“We were trying to double team (Simcox) in the post,” Hoese said. “That left four shooters out there around him and they could all knock it down. We were leaving somebody wide open … hats off to my kids. They had every opportunity to lay down and they didn’t.”
Down 31-24 at the half, South Greene scored the first nine points of the third quarter. Birdwell’s layup gave South Greene only its second lead at 33-31, before the Longhorns took a 43-40 lead to the fourth quarter.
Robinson led Johnson County with 17 points. Dickens had 14, with Reece and Simcox both scoring 11.
SOUTH GREENE 62
JOHNSON COUNTY 61
|JC
|12
|19
|12
|13
|5
|—
|61
|SG
|9
|15
|16
|16
|6
|—
|62
JC (61): Dalton Robinson 17, Eli Dickens 14, Graham Reece 11, Connor Simcox 11, Skylar Lawson 6, Peyton Pavusek 2.
SG (62): Jase Roderick 21, T.J. Buckner 13, Cooper Kelley 12, Hayden Birdwell 8, Hunter Toth 4, Woody Hixson 2, Andrew Thornburg 2.
|3-pointers: SG 4 (Kelley 2, Roderick 2); JC 10 (Dickens 4, Reece 3, Robinson 3).