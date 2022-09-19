Front: The South Greene Lady Rebels team of Lindsey Howlett, medalist Maylei Hildenbrand and Madison Hensley won its second straight District 1-A tournament on Monday. Back: The South Greene boys golf team of Benji Conner, Luke Roberts, Daniel Worley, Alec Jones and Kolben Gregg won the Rebels’ first district title since 2018.
The top five individual scores in Monday’s District 1-A tournament came from Greene County. From left are Benji Conner (South Greene), Kolben Gregg (South Greene), Tilynn Willett (West Greene), Daniel Worley (South Greene) and medalist Aidan Collier (North Greene).
The Chuckey-Doak girls golf team of Layla Fox and Kyleigh Crawford finished runner-up in the District 1-A tournament to advance to regionals.
BLOUNTVILLE — Aidan Collier just keeps one-upping himself at the district tournament. But this time, so did the South Greene boys golf team.
Collier shot 4-under par to take home District 1-A medalist honors again, although the Huskies couldn’t retain their team title. Daniel Worley shot 2-under Monday at Tri-Cities Golf Club, leading South Greene to its first district tournament title since 2018.
As a team, South Greene shot 324 to win by 28 strokes over runner-up Johnson County (352), while University High (354) took third to qualify for regionals.
Worley, who shot 77 last season when the Rebels finished third, shot 70 Monday. Kolben Gregg carded a 78 and Benji Conner 80, while Alec Jones rounded out the team score with his 96.
While North Greene didn’t qualify as a team, Collier’s 68 easily secured him a region spot. It continued his trend of improvement at the district tournament each year, down one stroke from his junior season.
West Greene’s Tilynn Willett also punched his ticket after improving by four strokes over his qualifying score last season, leading the Buffaloes with a 77. As a team, West Greene shot 399 as Connor Campbell (98), Ethan Getz (109) and Keaton Potter (115) rounded out the top four.
Jordan Pruitt and Tyler Morrison will once again represent Chuckey-Doak individually at regionals, as Pruitt fired an 84 and Morrison shot 90. Samuel Riddle (100) and Avery Armstrong (106) accounted for the Black Knights’ team score of 380.
Jason Britton (104), Tyler Britton (112) and Adam Weir (113) helped North Greene shoot 397.
LADY REBELS REPEAT
South Greene’s girls, who won their first-ever district tournament last year by 42 strokes, didn’t encounter much resistance this year either. The Lady Rebels even improved by three as a team, shooting 163 to win by 40 strokes Monday.
This time, Maylei Hildenbrand took medalist honors with her 78 while Lindsey Howlett shot 85. Madison Hensley, the 2021 medalist, shot a non-counting 94, the fourth-best score of the match.
The third-best score went to Layla Fox, who led Chuckey-Doak to a runner-up finish at 203 strokes. Fox shot 89, and Kyleigh Crawford 114 to lead the Lady Black Knights to the Region 1-A tournament.
UP NEXT
The Region 1-A tournament tees off Monday morning in Alcoa at Egwani Farms Golf Course.