JONESBOROUGH — According to South Greene boys basketball coach Terry Hoese, his players just do not like losing, and on Saturday night they showed that to be true.
The Rebels battled through two overtimes against David Crockett on the Pioneers’ home floor before walking away with a 64-60 win and a Hardee’s Classic championship.
“We hung in longer than they did,” Hoese said. “These kids don’t like to lose. I don’t have any superstars, but they are hungry to win. I can sub in and sub out, and know they all want to win. I don’t have post players, I don’t have guards, I’ve just got athletes. We’re piecing it together, and these kids don’t care who gets the glory. They just want to win.”
The two teams traded buckets all night, but the Rebels had an answer for everything David Crockett threw at them.
The fourth quarter started with South Greene leading 40-34, but the Rebels’ shooting cooled as the Pioneers stepped up on defense. The Rebels failed to make a field goal for the first 7:11 of the quarter.
South Greene was sharp enough on defense to make up for that, but with 1:37 left, after South Greene twice missed the front end of a one-and-one, Crockett’s Isaiah Long drove the lane to tie things 45-45.
Mason Britton then gave the Pioneers the lead with 1:18 left in regulation when he made a pair of free throws.
With 49 seconds remaining, Aydan Hawk forced a loose ball and Jay Higgins took it the other way for a layup. After a stop at the buzzer by the Rebels, the teams went to overtime tied 47-47.
In the first overtime, Luke Myers drove the lane with 1:36 left to give the Rebels a 51-49 advantage. With 18 seconds on the clock, Preston Bailey made one of two at the charity stripe to give the Rebels a three-point lead.
David Crockett erased that lead when Ayden Begley drained a fade-away triple with six seconds left to tie the game 52-52 and extend the contest one more time.
In the second overtime, Hawk got the Rebels going with a triple and Myers went hard into the paint for four points that gave the Rebels a 59-58 lead with 2:12 left.
From there the game was played at the foul line. South Greene went 5-of-6 at the stripe in the final minute, while the Pioneers went 2-of-7 in the same stretch. Four of David Crockett’s misses came in the final two seconds.
Myers led the Rebels with 20 points and was named tournament MVP.
“Luke is strong. He’s about as strong as any kid I’ve ever had,” Hoese said. “That was evident in football this year. He’s going to go to Nashville in a couple of weeks and may end up being Mr. Football. He came in here and gave everything he’s got. He is going to battle his hind end off, and make up for some lack of size with effort.”
Bailey had 12 points for South Greene and Higgins scored 13 points off the bench.
The night started with David Crockett scoring the first six points on layups by Begley, Britton and Colton Estep, but the period ended with things tied 9-9.
With 4:16 left in the second quarter, Isaac Hoese ripped a trey from the corner and gave the Rebels their first lead 18-16.
Hoese then sent the Rebels to halftime tied 24-24 when he again connected from deep with three seconds left.
In the third quarter, South Greene used an 11-0 run to take a 38-29 lead. In the run, Hawk and Bailey each hit from behind the arc, while Higgins finished it with a pull-up jumper from the short corner.
Crockett answered with a layup from Long and a 3-pointer from Jacob Ayers to cut the lead to 40-34 at the close of the period.
In addition to Myers being named tournament MVP, Hoese, Higgins and Bailey were named to the All-Tournament team, as was North Greene’s Chriss Schultz.
SOUTH GREENE 9 15 16 7 5 12 — 64
DAVID CROCKETT 9 15 10 13 5 8 — 60
SOUTH GREENE: Myers 20, T. Bailey 13, Higgins 11, Hoese 9, Hawk 8, P. Bailey 1.
DAVID CROCKETT: Begley 19, Britton 14, Estep 12, Long 8, Ayers 6, Pierce 2.
DANIEL BOONE 64 NORTH GREENE 54
The North Greene boys dug out of a first-half hole but could not hold on in the third-place game of the Hardee’s Classic.
The day started with Daniel Boone jumping to a 19-9 lead in the first quarter. Breiydan Gilliam and Nevada Goodwin each scored six points in the period for the Trailblazers.
After the lead reached 32-18 on a 3-pointer from Samuel Stroupe, the Huskies closed the first half with a 12-3 run. Schultz scored six points in the run while Kendall Loftis scored four. All 12 points North Greene scored in the stretch were in the paint.
Daniel Boone led 35-30 at halftime.
North Greene scored the first nine points of the second half to go in front 39-35. Schultz put in seven points in the run.
North Greene’s biggest lead of the day came at 41-36 with 2:25 left in the third quarter when Cayden Foulks slashed through the lane for a layup.
Daniel Boone scored five points in the final 40 seconds of the period with a 3-pointer by Lucas Jenkins knotting things 43-43.
North Greene could not figure out how to slow the Trailblazers in the fourth quarter as they ran away to a 10-point win. They went 9-of-12 at the foul line while Caleb Head and Jenkins both hit 3-pointers in the final quarter.
Schultz led North Greene with 23 points. Loftis had 16 and Foulks 11.
Stoupe hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Daniel Boone, while Gilliam had 14 and Goodwin 12.
NORTH GREENE 9 21 13 11 — 54
DANIEL BOONE 19 16 8 21 — 64
NORTH GREENE: Schultz 23, Loftis 16, Foulks 11, Whaley 2, Cooter 2.
DANIEL BOONE: Stroupe 17, Gilliam 14, Goodwin 12, Head 9, Lucas Jenkins 7, Jones 5.