WHITE PINE — The South Greene boys caught fire at the start of the second half to pick up a hard-fought win over Lakeway Christian Academy, their third win in four days after victories over Hampton and West Greene.
The Rebels started the second half trailing by three points, but stormed out to a 12-0 run they used to capture a 65-55 win on Thursday night.
“We beat a good team tonight, and I’m very proud of these guys,” South Greene coach Terry Hoese said. “Anytime you can get three wins in one week that is huge, but it wasn’t just three wins, these were against three pretty good teams. That is what you have to do tournament time, and we have to get ready for that.”
Luke Myers started the second half by catching an inbound pass in midair and rolling in a jump shot.
The Rebels took the lead at 34-33 when Jay Higgins knocked down a jumper from the top of the key with 6:36 left in the third period.
Myers followed with a three-point play, Aydan Hawk sank a trey and then Myers put back a miss as South Greene’s lead moved to 42-33.
Colston Kapnick broke the Lions’ scoring drought at the 4:35 mark with a 3-pointer from the corner.
South Greene answered with triples from Ty Bailey and Hawk as the Rebels took their biggest lead at 50-36.
The quarter ended with South Greene holding a 50-40 lead.
Hawk put in four 3-pointers and led the Rebels with 23 points.
“Aydan was torn up after the West Greene game on Tuesday because he didn’t play very well,” Hoese said. “He came out and played great tonight. This was good for him to have a good night. He hit some threes, he got to the rim and he hit his free throws.”
Lakeway began to chip away at that lead in the fourth quarter, and after Ethan Brooks turned a pair of steals into transition layups South Greene’s lead was down to 56-52 with 2:24 to play.
Hawk came up with layup through contact on the other end and then made the free toss to give South Greene a 59-52 cushion.
Over the final 1:34, the Rebels went 6-of-6 at the foul line to secure the win. On the night, South Greene went 12-of-13 at the charity stripe.
“We shot for an hour and a half yesterday,” Hoese said. “That made a difference tonight. It also helps to get the right people on the line, and we got the right ones there tonight.”
The night started with Brooks scoring the first eight points for the Lions on the way to an 8-0 lead.
South Greene answered with triples from Isaac Hoese and Hawk, and layups from Myers and Bailey to close the gap to 12-10.
South Greene tied the game 17-17 with 1:22 left in the opening quarter when Bailey stole the ball and took it the length of the floor for two points.
Lakeway finished the quarter leading 20-17.
Two 3-pointers by Kapnick early in the second quarter pushed the Lions’ lead to 28-21.
South Greene then locked down on defense and kept the ball out of the basket on Lakeway’s end of the floor for four minutes.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Higgins and Hoese gave the Rebels their first lead at 30-28 with 1:40 left in the first half.
Kapnick followed with a triple for the Lions and Brody Lane finished the half with a runner that gave Lakeway a 33-30 lead.
Myers was also in double figures with 13 points for South Greene, as was Higgins with 12 points.
Kapnick led Lakeway with 20 points and Brooks put in 18.
South Greene 17 13 20 15 — 65
Lakeway 20 13 7 15 — 55
South Greene: Hawk 23, Myers 13, Higgins 12, Bailey 9, Hoese 6, Fillers 2.
Lakeway: Kapnick 20, Brooks 18, Jackson 9, Lane 6, West 2.
GIRLS
Lakeway 67, South Greene 51
The South Greene girls lost but came away feeling better about themselves after a strong effort against one of the area’s top teams.
“I’ve never believed in moral victories and a loss is a loss, but I thought I saw our team come together tonight,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “We had opportunities to quit tonight, but I thought everybody played to the final horn. We have not done that all year.
"We can absolutely learn from this. That is why we play games like this. I think they are starting to buy in, and I’m proud of them for that.”
Kiley Collins started the night with a triple that gave the Lady Rebels a quick lead, and another 3-pointer by Jayden Merriweather put them back in front at 6-5.
Lakeway tied the game 10-10 on a straight-away trey by Madi Hawk, and another bomb by Nia Ivie had the Lady Lions in front 13-10.
Lakeway’s lead reached 21-12 when Hawk made a pair at the free-throw line with 52 seconds remaining in the quarter.
The quarter ended with Kells sinking a 3-pointer at the buzzer to close the gap to 21-15.
Lakeway’s lead reached 10 points for the first time when Ivie, who has racked up a handful of mid-major offers, dropped in a runner to make the score 25-15.
Hawk made it 30-19 with a corner trey, but two free tosses by Merriweather and one by Ava Clark closed the gap to 30-22.
Lakeway went to halftime leading 34-22.
Hawk started the second half with with a 3-pointer for Lakeway and then Iowa State signee Maggie Vick put back a miss for a 39-22 lead.
Kells then connected from behind the arc twice in a 32-second span to close the gap to 39-28. A driving layup by Collins cut Lakeway’s lead to 41-32 with 4:24 to play.
Lakeway outscored South Greene 11-5 to close the quarter with a 52-37 lead.
The Lady Lions started the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run to go on top 60-37.
Collins then came up with a pair of triples for South Greene to close the gap to 63-43.
In the closing stretch, Kells scored five points while South Greene’s defense only allowed four points over the final 4:51 despite much of Lakeway’s starting lineup staying in the game.
Kells led South Greene with 16 points and Collins put in 13.
Ivie scored 17 points for Lakeway while Hawk had 12.
South Greene 15 7 15 14 — 51
Lakeway 21 13 18 15 — 67
South Greene: Kells 16, Collins 13, Merriweather 8, Clark 5, Williams 5, Woods 2, Mullins 2.
Lakeway: Ivie 17, Hawk 12, Vick 11, Stuffle 10, Laney 8, Yates 5, Kin 4.